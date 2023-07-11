Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

Used Car Prices 2023: With Costs Falling Is Now Is the Time To Buy?

3 min Read
By David Nadelle
Kokomo - Circa August 2021: Buy Here Pay Here Used Car Dealer.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

For those attentively following the frustrating and overpriced used car market over the past two years, something had to give. According to Manheim, wholesale used car prices saw a “large decline” in June, renewing consumers’ drive to buy.

The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) decreased to 215.1 points, dropping 4.2% from May to June and 10.3% year-over-year. This marks the biggest drop in used car prices since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

The MUVVI is an industry benchmark and keeps track of how much car dealerships pay for used cars — and helps used car buyers get a general idea of the prices to expect in their search.

“The 4.2% drop is among the largest declines in MUVVI history and the largest decline since the start of the pandemic in April 2020 when the index plunged 11.4%,” said Chris Frey, senior manager of economic and industry insights for Cox Automotive.

“The year-over-year decline was also large, another 2.7% drop from May’s annualized 7.6% decline, but as mentioned last month, auction prices were lower in the fall last year, and we expect these increasing year-over-year moves to shrink in the months ahead as the market normalizes,” Frey added.

June’s decrease in used car prices was a record for the month and had been “slightly impacted” by seasonal adjustment smoothing. Compared to June 2022, prices for pickups and vans lost 6.6% and 8.5% less than the industry as a whole, respectively. Compact cars and midsize cars both dropped by more than 12% from June 2022, while sports cars declined 14.8 % in price compared to last year.

“Buyers at auction look to have taken an early summer break, and while used retail inventory has been improving over the last several weeks, we are expecting less volatility in wholesale price movements through year-end,” said Frey.

The coronavirus pandemic dramatically affected the automotive industry, shutting down new car production and sales as well as consequently devastating used car inventories amid resilient demand, despite soaring prices.

As Kelley Blue Book noted, the end of the COVID-19 emergency hasn’t inspired manufacturers to build affordable new cars. Fewer used cars are entering the market — and those that do carry lofty prices tags.

Now might be the time to buy for some, but inventory is still scant and prices remain historically high. According to Edmunds, the average used vehicle transaction price in the first quarter of 2023 dipped 6.4% year-over-year, but is up 44% from five years ago.

This softening of used car prices is reassuring for those looking to buy, but the perfect time to buy may still lie ahead. Prices could continue their downward trend, but used car inventories simply have to rebound. When it comes to car buying, there are always more drivers looking for used cars than new, and with fewer new cars produced during the pandemic, used cars prices may remain at a premium for the foreseeable future.

