ChatGPT’s Guide to 6 Budget-Friendly Vacation Spots for 2024

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Azenhas do Mar, Portugal coastal town.
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Are you dreaming of a vacation that won’t break the bank? With careful planning and the right destination, you can enjoy a memorable getaway without overspending. Here’s a guide to six budget-friendly vacation spots for 2024, perfect for travelers looking to maximize fun while minimizing costs.

1. Lisbon, Portugal

  • Why It’s Budget-Friendly: Lisbon offers a rich cultural experience with affordable dining, accommodation, and public transportation. Its combination of historical charm, lively neighborhoods, and stunning views makes it a top choice for budget travelers.
  • Must-Do: Explore the historic tram routes, visit Belem Tower, and enjoy a sunset at Miradouro da Senhora do Monte.

2. Hanoi, Vietnam

  • Why It’s Budget-Friendly: Known for its incredible street food and low-cost lodging options, Hanoi is a haven for budget travelers. The city is a blend of French colonial history, Asian culture, and bustling markets.
  • Must-Do: Wander around the Old Quarter, visit the Hoan Kiem Lake, and don’t miss trying the famous Vietnamese Pho.

3. Krakow, Poland

  • Why It’s Budget-Friendly: Krakow is one of Europe’s hidden gems, offering affordable accommodations, food, and attractions. This historic city boasts a well-preserved medieval core and Jewish quarter.
  • Must-Do: Visit Wawel Castle, explore Kazimierz (the Jewish Quarter), and take a day trip to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum.

4. Cusco, Peru

  • Why It’s Budget-Friendly: As the gateway to Machu Picchu, Cusco is an affordable and vibrant city with a rich Incan heritage. Hostels and local eateries provide ample opportunities to save money.
  • Must-Do: Explore the Sacred Valley, visit Sacsayhuaman ruins, and if your budget allows, take the train to Machu Picchu.

5. Sofia, Bulgaria

  • Why It’s Budget-Friendly: Sofia is an underrated European destination where your money stretches further. From its historic churches to its lush parks and affordable spas, Sofia offers much for very little.
  • Must-Do: Visit Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, relax in Vitosha Mountain, and enjoy the local hot springs.
6. Merida, Mexico

  • Why It’s Budget-Friendly: Merida is a cultural hub with a low cost of living. The city is known for its colonial architecture, vibrant markets, and close proximity to Mayan ruins.
  • Must-Do: Stroll through the colorful streets of Centro Historico, visit the Mayan World Museum of Merida, and explore the nearby Uxmal ruins.

Travel Tips for Budget Vacations:

  • Book in Advance: For the best deals on flights and accommodations, plan and book your trip well in advance.
  • Eat Like a Local: Avoid tourist traps. Instead, eat where the locals eat for a more authentic and affordable experience.
  • Use Public Transport: Save money by using public transportation or walking instead of taxis or rental cars.
  • Free Attractions: Many cities offer free attractions, like museums with no entrance fee on certain days or public parks.
  • Travel Off-Peak: Consider traveling during the shoulder season to enjoy lower prices and fewer crowds.

Conclusion

A fantastic vacation doesn’t have to be expensive. By choosing destinations like these and planning smartly, you can experience the thrill of travel without the stress of a strained budget. Pack your bags and get ready to explore these budget-friendly vacation spots in 2024!

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

