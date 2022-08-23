10 Private Colleges That Are Shockingly Affordable Thanks to Financial Aid

It’s often thought that public universities deliver the best education to the widest range of students at the most affordable cost. But, as The Princeton Review’s top 10 best colleges for financial aid shows, private institutions are providing such a wealth of financial aid to the financially strapped that to dismiss applying to them would be a huge mistake by college-bound students.

As CNBC reports, the latest edition of College Board’s “Trends in College Pricing and Student Aid 2021” guide has the average tuition, fees and room and board at in-state public colleges at $22,690. At four-year private schools, it’s $51,690.

However, the schools with the highest sticker prices often have the best average need-based scholarships. Every college listed in The Princeton Review’s top 10 best colleges for financial aid is a private institution. As The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief Robert Franek points out, it is in a student’s best interest to consider private colleges with great financial aid packages.

As quoted by CNBC, Franek states, “Crossing an expensive school off of your list early on is tragically flawed. So many schools are doing the near impossible, which is not making a student or their family mortgage their future to pay for college.”

As part of its 2023 version of ‘The Best 388 Colleges’ publication, the Princeton Review surveyed over 160,000 students on a wide variety of topics, including academics and administration, extracurriculars, quality of life and social scene.

For its financial aid section, results were based on student’s answers to “If you receive financial aid, how satisfied are you with your financial aid package?”

Here are the colleges that made The Princeton Review’s top 10 best colleges for financial aid.