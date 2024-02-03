5 Colleges That Cost Under $40K

mizoula / iStock.com

According to a survey conducted by Niche, a higher education search engine, students entering college in 2024 are especially price-conscious when analyzing where they’ll apply.

It’s important to note that even if a school seems unaffordable, students may receive financial aid packages including grants and scholarship funds which, unlike student loans, they will not need to repay. However, it’s still helpful to know that there are viable school options for less than $40,000 (prices quoted are accurate as of publishing, and are reflective of in-state tuition for on-campus students).

1. California State University-Los Angeles: $33,341

Located in the culturally diverse metro of Los Angeles, Cal State LA provides students with plenty of career prospects and cultural experiences, which makes for a great academic journey. This cost-effective degree is a great choice for those desiring higher education without the high price tag.

2. University of Texas-El Paso: $19,558

As a public research university, UTEP provides an extensive range of academic programs and research opportunities for various disciplines. Located on the U.S.-Mexico border, it offers students a multicultural experience and global perspective.

The school has strong ties with local industries and business enterprises, which helps students gain practical experience and networking opportunities.

3. Florida State University: $25,762

Located in Tallahassee, FSU is known for its business, law, medicine and engineering faculties. FSU students may benefit from a vibrant city atmosphere and plenty of networking opportunities.

4. University of Georgia: $28,142

Located in Athens, Georgia, UGA offers rigorous curriculum options in concentrations like business, education and journalism. The college town setting offers cultural events, a great music scene and ample opportunities for outdoor activities, making for a well-rounded college experience.

5. University of Wisconsin-Madison: $28,916

UW-Madison is a top-ranked research university renowned for its engineering, education, and health sciences programs. It’s a Big Ten school with a quality education at an economical cost, plus the potential for a memorable college experience in the Madison, Wisconsin area.

