Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Family

Bills You Never Have To Pay When Your Kids Move Out

3 min Read
By Gina Hagler
An older couple plans their finances and looks forward to retirement.
shapecharge / Getty Images

With the kids finally out of the house and establishing their financial independence, it’s time to look at your expenses and what you can reduce or remove from your budget.

This reallocation of funds means that not only do you have more for your future, but when they visit, you’ll be able to treat them stress-free.

Entertainment

It’s likely your kids were making use of music and movie streaming services, fast internet, and cell phones. With them out of the house, you can cut back on these. Sure, you probably like to watch TV too, but you might no longer need the expensive plan designed for several concurrent viewers.

You might be able to eliminate a few of the streaming services and even reduce your internet speed. And if you plan for restaurant meals, that’s cheaper for just one or two than a family with children.

Downsizing

With the kids moving out, you might be able to move into a smaller home with lower maintenance and upkeep costs, not to mention lower mortgages and property taxes. You might also consider selling items your kids were using and no longer want now that they’re on their own.

Another expense you might be able to downsize is cars. If you were paying for (and insuring) your kids, you can consider selling the extra cars and removing them from your policy, reducing your premiums. Take a look at everything you’re financing and find all the ways you can downsize.

Make Your Money Work for You

Debt and Other Expenses

Now that they’re out of the house, there’s a good chance you’re better equipped to deal with credit card and other debt. If your debt has gotten out of control, consider debt consolidation to simplify your payments.

You might also want to consult with a tax professional or financial advisor to see what kinds of tax deductions you might be eligible for with them out of the house. For instance, if you decide to rent out a room in your home, you might be able to take advantage of tax benefits.

You might also want to review your life insurance policies to see if you still need the coverage you did when your kids were young.

Traveling and Hobbies

Now that you’re not footing the bill for travel sports or music lessons, you might find you have extra income for your own interests like traveling, or a new hobby or activity. While it’s a good idea to put some of these savings towards retirement, it’s also a good idea to treat yourself to traveling or other hobbies.

To offset the cost of things like airfare or hotels, consider using a cash-back rewards card or save on vacation expenses for hotels and flights with travel rewards. Ultimately, it is a balancing act, but the idea is to maximize and take advantage of additional income while not going overboard and struggling with retirement or wedding funds.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

Related Content

5 Japanese Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

5 Japanese Cars To Stay Away From Buying

February 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Saving Money on Rent Can Come at a Big Cost

Saving Money

How Saving Money on Rent Can Come at a Big Cost

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree

Shopping

10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree

February 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How To Save the Most This Presidents Day

Saving Money

How To Save the Most This Presidents Day

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Watch Out for These 10 Car Brands With Poor Engine Ratings

Saving Money

Watch Out for These 10 Car Brands With Poor Engine Ratings

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

When Items Go on Sale: How They Get You To Buy Things You Don’t Need

Shopping

When Items Go on Sale: How They Get You To Buy Things You Don't Need

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Dollar Tree Grocery Items To Buy Online in Bulk

Saving Money

7 Best Dollar Tree Grocery Items To Buy Online in Bulk

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Grocery Shopping for Singles: Saving Big Without Bulk Buys

Saving Money

Grocery Shopping for Singles: Saving Big Without Bulk Buys

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Cutting Out These 7 Expenses Can Save You $5,400 Per Year

Savings Advice

Cutting Out These 7 Expenses Can Save You $5,400 Per Year

February 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Walmart Food Items That Are Wastes of Money

Shopping

10 Walmart Food Items That Are Wastes of Money

February 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Frugal Living Tips Retirees Should Avoid in 2024

Savings Advice

6 Frugal Living Tips Retirees Should Avoid in 2024

February 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Why You Should Rethink Shopping at Local Supermarkets on Weekends

Saving Money

Why You Should Rethink Shopping at Local Supermarkets on Weekends

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

4 Ways To Limit Non-Essential Spending to $100 a Month

Savings Advice

4 Ways To Limit Non-Essential Spending to $100 a Month

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

Savings Advice

10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Rich vs. the Middle Class: Who Tips More?

Shopping

The Rich vs. the Middle Class: Who Tips More?

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Frozen Foods To Buy at Sam’s Club

Saving Money

10 Frozen Foods To Buy at Sam's Club

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!