Live Richer, Episode 16: TikTok Star Shannon Doherty Shares Parenting Hacks and Ways To Score Cheap School Supplies This School Year

©Shannon Doherty

In this episode, Jaime Catmull speaks with mommy vlogger and TikTok star Shannon Doherty about parent hacking and budgeting tips parents can use during back-to-school season.

Shannon Doherty is a lifestyle influencer whose content revolves around hacks, tips and tricks that all parents can use to balance their at-home life. Shannon is an entrepreneur with over 1.8 million followers on TikTok and almost 100,000 subscribers on YouTube with her brand “At Home With Shannon.”

Listen to the full episode to hear advice on where to score cheap school supplies, learn some “mom hacks,” and pointers for parents who want to make career pivots through various lifestyle changes.

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

