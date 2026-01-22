Saving Money / Family
Advertiser Disclosure

5 States With the Highest Federal Childcare Subsidies

3 min Read
G. Brian Davis Written by G. Brian Davis
Zuri Anderson Edited by Zuri Anderson
A babysitter or day care employees handling a happy baby for childcare concept.
Liderina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Federal childcare subsidies have flashed in the news recently, as the Department of Health and Human Services moved to freeze roughly $10 billion in subsidies to five Democrat-led states.

The attorneys general from those states sued the Trump administration, and The Hill reports that a federal judge temporarily restored the funding as the court hears arguments. 

The case raises a curious question however: Which states collect the most federal money for childcare subsidies? More importantly, why do those states collect more? 

States with the Highest Total Childcare Subsidies

A 2026 study by SmartAsset analyzed the total federal childcare subsidies paid out to each state. It then listed the total number of children under age five in each state, and calculated the subsidies per capita for them. 

The five states with the highest total childcare subsidies include:

  1. California: $1,472,877,994 ($695 per child) 
  2. Texas: $1,407,574,435 ($748 per child)
  3. Florida: $1,083,048,050 ($983 per child)
  4. New York: $825,191,780 ($782 per child)
  5. Michigan: $698,023,298 ($1,300 per child)

States with large populations receive more total childcare funding, of course. But even among the top five states, you can see a broad range of per-child spending. Michigan receives less than half the total amount that California and Texas each collect, but spends nearly double the amount per child.

States with the Highest Per Capita Subsidies

The following five states receive the most federal money per child under five:

  1. New Mexico: $187,121,763 ($1,782 per child)
  2. West Virginia: $144,429,085 ($1,651 per child)
  3. Massachusetts: $487,438,791 ($1,424 per child)
  4. Delaware: $70,736,572 ($1,309 per child)
  5. Michigan: $698,023,298 ($1,300 per child)

Why do these states collect disproportionately more in childcare subsidies than other states? 

One reason involves income eligibility. Childcare subsidies are intended for lower-income families, not wealthier parents. States like New Mexico and West Virginia have higher poverty rates than, say, California. 

That can’t explain why wealthier states like Massachusetts end up with so much federal funding per capita however. Cost of childcare plays a role, with some states setting a higher reimbursement amount per child. Massachusetts pays the second highest reimbursement rate in the nation at $2,306, according to the Prenatal-to-3 Policy Impact Center

States also set their own income eligibility levels, with states like New Mexico setting an easier standard to qualify for funds. The state with the lowest subsidies receives $482 per child — less than a third of what New Mexico and West Virginia collect. 

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

6 Winter Destinations Retirees Can Enjoy on a $1,500 Budget

Travel

6 Winter Destinations Retirees Can Enjoy on a $1,500 Budget

January 21, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

7 Dollar Tree Items To Buy for Your Super Bowl Party

Shopping

7 Dollar Tree Items To Buy for Your Super Bowl Party

January 21, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Summer Items To Buy at Home Depot This Winter for the Best Price

Shopping

5 Summer Items To Buy at Home Depot This Winter for the Best Price

January 21, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

6 Reliable Cars That See the Biggest Price Drops in January and February

Saving Money

6 Reliable Cars That See the Biggest Price Drops in January and February

January 21, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 Steps To Reduce Costs If You Are Paying Too Much in Rent

Saving Money

3 Steps To Reduce Costs If You Are Paying Too Much in Rent

January 21, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

7 Destinations That Should Be on Every Middle-Class Retiree’s Bucket List in 2026

Travel

7 Destinations That Should Be on Every Middle-Class Retiree's Bucket List in 2026

January 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 Key Signs Your Little Treats Are Doing Major Damage To Your Wallet

Savings Advice

3 Key Signs Your Little Treats Are Doing Major Damage To Your Wallet

January 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 Hybrid Vehicles Mechanics Say To Avoid Plus 3 Hybrids Built To Last

Saving Money

3 Hybrid Vehicles Mechanics Say To Avoid Plus 3 Hybrids Built To Last

January 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

50 Best Things To Buy at Sam’s Club for Less Than $10

Shopping

50 Best Things To Buy at Sam's Club for Less Than $10

January 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Buying a Car? Here’s How To Tell Instantly if You’re Paying Too Much

Saving Money

Buying a Car? Here's How To Tell Instantly if You're Paying Too Much

January 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Banana Republic Factory Items Smart Seniors Should Stock Up On for Winter

Shopping

5 Banana Republic Factory Items Smart Seniors Should Stock Up On for Winter

January 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Which Cars Last the Longest? Ranking 32 Brands

Saving Money

Which Cars Last the Longest? Ranking 32 Brands

January 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Little Luxuries You Can Buy at Walmart in February

Shopping

5 Little Luxuries You Can Buy at Walmart in February

January 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

The Nuclear Savings Rule: 10 Frugal Living Tips From the 1950s Era

Savings Advice

The Nuclear Savings Rule: 10 Frugal Living Tips From the 1950s Era

January 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

2 Japanese Car Brands Retirees Should Avoid, Plus the Best Japanese Cars To Own on Social Security

Saving Money

2 Japanese Car Brands Retirees Should Avoid, Plus the Best Japanese Cars To Own on Social Security

January 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Luxury Travel Agent: These Are the Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Booking for 2026

Travel

I'm a Luxury Travel Agent: These Are the Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Booking for 2026

January 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page