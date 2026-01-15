Saving Money / Family
Advertiser Disclosure

How the Investment ‘Trump Accounts’ Could Affect Low-Income Americans

4 min Read
Alan Joseph Written by Alan Joseph
Jenna Klaverweiden Edited by Jenna Klaverweiden
President Donald J. Trump sitting in his office at the White House.
©Ken Cedeno / Pool via CNP / SplashNews.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Upward economic mobility in the United States has become difficult over the last few decades. For low-income families aiming to improve their financial situation, the challenge can be even more burdensome.

This is where “Trump Accounts” could play a role. Here are some ways Trump Accounts could impact low-income Americans.

What Are Trump Accounts?

The White House described Trump Accounts as “a new, historic savings tool made possible by President Trump’s landmark Working Families Tax Cuts Act.”

According to Linda Jensen, a certified financial fiduciary with Heart Financial Group who specializes in retirement income planning, Trump Accounts are designed to give future generations a “financial head start at birth through long-term investing rather than short-term assistance.”

Jensen explained that the seed deposit ($1,000) for eligible children “is intended to grow over time through compound returns,” which can be achieved through low-cost, diversified, market-based investment options linked to U.S. equities.

Eligibility: Who Gets the $1,000?

The Wall Street Journal reported that children under 18 who have a valid Social Security number and U.S. citizenship are eligible for an account. Furthermore, as part of the pilot program, children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, will be granted seed funding of $1,000 from the Treasury Department.

How Could Trump Accounts Help Low-Income Families?

Access to capital is one of the biggest barriers to building wealth. While a one-time seed of $1,000 may not seem like much, it can blossom into a meaningful amount through sustained compound growth.

Jensen noted that based on long-term historical market returns, if the initial grant is invested at birth, “it can compound into several thousand dollars by early adulthood.” That’s without counting the $5,000 limit parents and relatives can add every year.

Through disciplined investing and letting time in the market do its work, Jensen added that the funds could be used as a launchpad to start a business or pursue education or job training, as opposed to taking on costly debt, which many low-income households resort to.

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, agreed on the benefits of investing early. “At an early age, I was exposed to the stock market, and it changed my life,” Dalio said. He recently announced plans to donate $250 each to 300,000 eligible children in Connecticut, as reported by The Hill.

Simply put, small contributions over many years can add up.

Trump Accounts’ Shortcomings for Low-Income Families

Despite the benefits of this new program, which may help many Americans, it does have its limitations.

Critics like the Urban Institute argue that households with limited means lack the financial capital to contribute at the same levels as higher-income households, as evidenced by the fact that nearly a third of households have less than $2,000 in emergency savings. “Should these households need to use their Trump accounts to cover an unexpected expense, they would be subject to a 10 percent excise tax,” the Urban Institute noted.

Key Takeaways

Trump Accounts are designed to provide a financial head start for low-income households who otherwise would start with nothing. Rather than taking on debt, the initial seed funding could create opportunities and provide the next generation with greater financial stability.

At the same time, the disparity between low-income families and wealthier households will result in different outcomes. Ultimately, Trump Accounts should be viewed as one tool among many to build wealth, not a standalone solution.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

Most Americans Can’t Handle a $400 Expense — Here’s How To Change That

Saving Money

Most Americans Can't Handle a $400 Expense -- Here's How To Change That

January 13, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Walmart or Sam’s Club in 2026: Where Will Groceries Be Cheaper?

Shopping

Walmart or Sam's Club in 2026: Where Will Groceries Be Cheaper?

January 14, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

8 Affordable Cars Auto Experts Would Buy for Themselves in 2026

Saving Money

8 Affordable Cars Auto Experts Would Buy for Themselves in 2026

January 14, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Do This Now To Save Big on Medications Using Drugmaker Coupons and Discounts

Saving Money

Do This Now To Save Big on Medications Using Drugmaker Coupons and Discounts

January 14, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

6 Used Cars That Are Way Too Cheap, According to Doug DeMuro

Saving Money

6 Used Cars That Are Way Too Cheap, According to Doug DeMuro

January 14, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

4 Best New Items Now at Trader Joe’s

Shopping

4 Best New Items Now at Trader Joe's

January 14, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

7 Little Luxuries Under $100 at Sam’s Club This Winter

Shopping

7 Little Luxuries Under $100 at Sam's Club This Winter

January 13, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

6 Target House-Brand Items Retirees Should Stock Up On in 2026

Shopping

6 Target House-Brand Items Retirees Should Stock Up On in 2026

January 09, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

7 Groceries Retirees Should Only Get at Dollar Tree — Not the Grocery Store

Saving Money

7 Groceries Retirees Should Only Get at Dollar Tree -- Not the Grocery Store

January 13, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

4 Most Affordable Cars for Social Security Recipients in 2026

Saving Money

4 Most Affordable Cars for Social Security Recipients in 2026

January 13, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Try This Money Expert’s Simple Money Routine for People Who Hate Budgeting

Saving Money

Try This Money Expert's Simple Money Routine for People Who Hate Budgeting

January 12, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

6 EVs That Will Get Cheaper in 2026

Saving Money

6 EVs That Will Get Cheaper in 2026

January 13, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

12 Costco Deals for 2026 To Grab as Soon as Possible

Shopping

12 Costco Deals for 2026 To Grab as Soon as Possible

January 13, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT How To Actually Stick To My Money New Year’s Resolutions — Here’s What It Said

Savings Advice

I Asked ChatGPT How To Actually Stick To My Money New Year's Resolutions -- Here's What It Said

January 12, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

3 Spring Clothing Items You Should Buy at Marshalls Right Now

Shopping

3 Spring Clothing Items You Should Buy at Marshalls Right Now

January 13, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

10 Cheapest Places To Fly in 2026

Travel

10 Cheapest Places To Fly in 2026

January 13, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page