11 Places You Can Buy a Mail Order Turkey Online for Thanksgiving

For many Americans, finding the perfect turkey for Thanksgiving means getting the timing just right. You don’t want to buy one so early that you have to freeze it to keep it from spoiling. But you also don’t want to wait so long that all the best birds at the market have already been gobbled up, so to speak.

One way to sidestep this challenge is to order a turkey online and have it delivered to your door. Buying a mail-order turkey online has several advantages beyond the fact that you don’t have to battle other shoppers at the grocery store.

There tends to be a wider selection when you shop for turkeys online, according to The Spruce Eats foodie website. You also can order the turkey of your choice — including organic, kosher, pre-brined and even pre-cooked.

Buying online is an especially good move this year amid a shortage of turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving, CNET reported. This shortage has contributed to soaring prices for turkey and other poultry, and those prices are not likely to come down much in the weeks ahead.

Reserving a mail-order turkey online means you’ll likely get the exact type and size you want. Just make check the vendor allows pre-ordering, and double-check that the delivery will be made before Turkey Day.

Here are some of the top places to buy a mail-order turkey online, based on recommendations from media and food sites:

Williams-Sonoma : Wide selection of fresh turkeys, including pre-brined birds.

: Wide selection of fresh turkeys, including pre-brined birds. D’Artagnan : Best for organic and heritage turkeys.

: Best for organic and heritage turkeys. Amazon : Choices include kosher turkeys in different sizes.

: Choices include kosher turkeys in different sizes. Nueske’s : Best for applewood-smoked whole turkeys.

: Best for applewood-smoked whole turkeys. Perdue Farms: Features large turkeys that are vacuum-sealed and flash-frozen.

Features large turkeys that are vacuum-sealed and flash-frozen. Cream Co. Meats: Sells pasture-raised turkeys raised on a regenerative ranch in California.

Southside Market & Barbecue: Specializes in whole turkeys smoked slow over Texas post oak wood.

ButcherBox: Choices include individual turkeys and Thanksgiving feast boxes.

Porter Road: Specializes in pasture-raised birds with no antibiotics or hormones, available for pre-order.

Goldbelly: The place to go for an “All-Madden” turducken.

Crowd Cow: Sells pasture-raised whole turkeys as well as a wide selection of other meats and seafood if you want to vary your menu.

