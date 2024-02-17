Advertiser Disclosure
7 Best Dollar Tree Grocery Items To Buy Online in Bulk

2 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor

Shopping online at Dollar Tree is a smart way to stock up on grocery essentials without overspending. Check out the Dollar Tree site here to purchase these items online or browse the bulk options yourself. Here are seven of the best bulk deals you can find on their website:

24 Chicken Top Ramens

Price: $30.00

For those quick lunch or dinner fixes, the 24-pack of Chicken Top Ramen is a lifesaver. At just $1.25 per pack, it’s an economical choice for students or anyone on a tight budget.

24 Peanut Butter, 10 oz.

Price: $30.00

Peanut butter lovers, rejoice! Get 24 jars of 10 oz. peanut butter for just $30.00. It’s ideal for sandwiches, baking, or a quick protein-packed snack.

24 Knorr Chicken Flavored Rice Sides, 5.6 oz. Packs

Price: $30.00

Knorr Chicken Flavored Rice Sides are perfect for busy weeknights. With 24 packs for $30.00, you’re getting a flavorful and convenient side dish at an excellent price.

6 Cereal Boxes, 3.1 oz.

Price: $7.50

Start your mornings right with six boxes of cereal for only $7.50. It’s a budget-friendly option for a quick and easy breakfast.

24 Packs of Canned Foods (ravioli, spaghetti, tuna, soup, etc.)

Price: $30.00

Stock your pantry with a variety of canned foods. From ravioli to tuna and soup, 24 packs for $30.00 means you’ll always have a quick meal option on hand.

24 20-pc. Packs of Gum

Price: $30.00

Keep your breath fresh with a 24-pack of gum for $30.00. It’s perfect for those who go through gum quickly and want to keep a stash in their drawer.

Candy 24 Packs

Price: $30.00

Satisfy your sweet tooth with 24 packs of candy for just $30.00. It’s a great deal for parties, events, or just to have a treat on hand.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

