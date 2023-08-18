Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Aldi Buys Out Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket — Will It Come With More Ways To Save Money on Groceries Near You?

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
The frontage and brand logo of a branch of German discount retailer Aldi, taken in a local retail park on Wirral, UK on a sunny afternoon.
Alan Morris / Getty Images

Aldi announced on Aug. 16 it will buy Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket — an  acquisition that will continue “the growth of ALDI, expanding its ability to serve the region with great products at the lowest possible prices,” according to a press release. The acquisition will add approximately 400 stores across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

“Like ALDI, Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket have long histories and many loyal customers in the Southeast and we look forward to serving them in the years to come,” Aldi CEO Jason Hart said in the release. “The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills. The transaction supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States, including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end.”

Some locations will operate as Winn-Dixie or Harveys Supermarket stores, while others will convert to the Aldi format “to better support the neighborhoods we’ll now have the privilege of serving,” Hart added in the release.

Aldi said that despite many retailers shuttering stores due to economic conditions, it is “doubling-down on expansion plans, supporting its position as one of the fastest-growing grocers in the country.”

While Aldi is known for its low prices, whether consumers will benefit from the acquisition remains to be seen.

Make Your Money Work for You

As the Krazy Coupon Lady explained, “With Aldi running things behind the scenes (and having a larger share of the grocery market), we hope to see them continue to drive prices lower.”

Yet, it’s also worth noting that Aldi stores don’t accept coupons, “while couponing at Winn-Dixie is very much a thing (as are their BOGO deals and Rewards points),” according to the Krazy Coupon Lady, and Winn-Dixie locations often have pharmacy counters, liquor stores and a deli, while Aldi stores don’t.

Most of the stores will be in Florida, with 299 stores, followed by Alabama, with 39 stores; Louisiana, with 28 stores; Georgia, with 25 stores; and Mississippi, with six stores, according to an Aldi corporate fact sheet.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

5 Best ChatGPT Prompts To Use for Saving Money

Savings Advice

5 Best ChatGPT Prompts To Use for Saving Money

August 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Cheapest Neighborhoods in the 30 Biggest US Cities

Savings Advice

The Cheapest Neighborhoods in the 30 Biggest US Cities

August 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Start a Paycheck Budget Routine ASAP and Get Better With Your Money

Saving Money

Start a Paycheck Budget Routine ASAP and Get Better With Your Money

August 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Best Travel Discounts for Retirees

Travel

7 Best Travel Discounts for Retirees

August 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I Don’t Track My Spending and I’m Not Sorry

Savings Advice

I Don't Track My Spending and I'm Not Sorry

August 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

All the States That Help You Pay for College

Saving Money

All the States That Help You Pay for College

August 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Frugal Habits That Aren’t Actually Good for Your Finances

Savings Advice

7 Frugal Habits That Aren't Actually Good for Your Finances

August 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Take a Look at How Much Your Grocery Bill Went up Last Month

Saving Money

Take a Look at How Much Your Grocery Bill Went up Last Month

August 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Cheap Items Money Experts Will Always Buy

Shopping

7 Cheap Items Money Experts Will Always Buy

August 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands

Shopping

7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands

August 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Cheap Aldi Household Essentials To Start Buying Now

Shopping

9 Cheap Aldi Household Essentials To Start Buying Now

August 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

GOBankingRates

Saving Money

39 Supermarket Buys That Are Wastes of Money

August 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Stimulus Checks and Rebates in Every State — Do You Have $1,200 Coming Your Way in 2023?

Savings Advice

Stimulus Checks and Rebates in Every State -- Do You Have $1,200 Coming Your Way in 2023?

August 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Best Day of the Week To Score Discounts at Restaurants

Saving Money

The Best Day of the Week To Score Discounts at Restaurants

August 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Super Savers Reveal the Best Things They Spent $100 On

Savings Advice

6 Super Savers Reveal the Best Things They Spent $100 On

August 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Most Expensive College Towns in the US

Saving Money

10 Most Expensive College Towns in the US

August 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!