Aldi Buys Out Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket — Will It Come With More Ways To Save Money on Groceries Near You?

Alan Morris / Getty Images

Aldi announced on Aug. 16 it will buy Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket — an acquisition that will continue “the growth of ALDI, expanding its ability to serve the region with great products at the lowest possible prices,” according to a press release. The acquisition will add approximately 400 stores across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

“Like ALDI, Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket have long histories and many loyal customers in the Southeast and we look forward to serving them in the years to come,” Aldi CEO Jason Hart said in the release. “The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills. The transaction supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States, including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end.”

Some locations will operate as Winn-Dixie or Harveys Supermarket stores, while others will convert to the Aldi format “to better support the neighborhoods we’ll now have the privilege of serving,” Hart added in the release.

Aldi said that despite many retailers shuttering stores due to economic conditions, it is “doubling-down on expansion plans, supporting its position as one of the fastest-growing grocers in the country.”

While Aldi is known for its low prices, whether consumers will benefit from the acquisition remains to be seen.

Make Your Money Work for You

As the Krazy Coupon Lady explained, “With Aldi running things behind the scenes (and having a larger share of the grocery market), we hope to see them continue to drive prices lower.”

Yet, it’s also worth noting that Aldi stores don’t accept coupons, “while couponing at Winn-Dixie is very much a thing (as are their BOGO deals and Rewards points),” according to the Krazy Coupon Lady, and Winn-Dixie locations often have pharmacy counters, liquor stores and a deli, while Aldi stores don’t.

Most of the stores will be in Florida, with 299 stores, followed by Alabama, with 39 stores; Louisiana, with 28 stores; Georgia, with 25 stores; and Mississippi, with six stores, according to an Aldi corporate fact sheet.

More From GOBankingRates