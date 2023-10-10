Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Amazon Has Cheap Halloween Candy for Prime Days — How Do Prices Compare to Costco & Walmart?

By Dawn Allcot
You might expect great deals on home electronics, clothing, and health and beauty items for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, going on Oct. 10-11, 2023. But you might want to add Halloween candy to your list, as well.

Whether you’re seeking name-brand chocolates or giant bags of lollipops for the littles, you’ll find everyone’s favorites at the online retailer. When you’re comparing prices for Halloween candy, it’s important to take note of how many pieces are in the bag. In general, the larger the bag, the less the candy will cost per piece.

We shopped online to compare prices on bestselling candy in massive quantities to find out who has the best deals: Amazon, Costco, or Walmart.

Hershey’s Miniatures and Snack-Size Variety Packs

Walmart offers a 155-count of Hershey’s Miniatures for $16.98. A smaller bag of the same candies in “snack size,” with just 50 pieces, is $9.94. Walmart lists the price per ounce for the smaller bag at 38.6 cents, while the larger bag is 36.8 cents. It’s not that big of a difference, because the snack-size candies are larger. But if you’re looking to have enough candy for hordes of trick-or-treaters, the miniatures are, by far, the better value.

But don’t jump on that deal just yet. You can get a 220-count bag of Hershey’s Miniatures from Amazon for just $21.97, or 31 cents per ounce.

Steer clear of the Hershey’s snack-size bag from Amazon, though. You’ll pay $26.65 for a 130-count bag — or 47 cents per ounce.

The Winner: Amazon

Mars Variety Pack

Walmart and Amazon both offer a Mars Variety Pack, featuring 365 pieces of Milky Way, 3 Musketeers, Snickers, Twix, and M&Ms for $30.

The Winner: Amazon and Walmart Tie

Skittles and More Variety Pack

If you prefer fruit-flavored varieties of candy, Amazon has a variety pack of Skittles, Skittles Wild Berry, Starburst, and Life Savers Gummies for just $26.88 for 300 servings.

Walmart has an 80-count package of similar candies for $10.84, once again putting Amazon in the lead for the best value on Halloween candy.

The Winner: Amazon

Dum-Dums Lollipops

It’s always good to have lollipops on hand for the youngest trick-or-treaters. Dum-Dums are a safe bet since they are also peanut-free and allergy-friendly. Grab a 1 lb. bag for just $4.74 at Walmart. Amazon also has Dum-Dums, but a 4.3 lb. bag costs $28.48, making Walmart the better deal here.

The Winner: Walmart

Full-Size Candy Bars, Variety Pack

Everyone loves the house that hands out the full-size candy bars. Costco makes it easy to be that house this year, with a 30-count assortment of full-size Milky Way, Twix, Snickers, and M&Ms for $23.79. That’s just 79 cents a bar.

Walmart has an 18-count package of Snickers, Twix, 3 Musketeers and Milky Way for $19.88, which comes out to more than $1 per bar. Amazon sells the same package for $16, or roughly 88 cents per bar. If you’re not a fan of M&Ms, that’s the way to go.

If you prefer Hershey’s, you’ll find an 18-pack of Hershey’s Chocolate, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and Kit Kat for $17.58 at Walmart, which is just under a dollar a bar — but still not as good as Costco’s prices.

The Winner: Costco

Hershey’s Full-Size Chocolate Bars

If you don’t mind sacrificing variety for a lower price, grab a 36-count package of Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars from Amazon for just $28.75. Walmart and Costco don’t even come close on this one.

The Winner: Amazon

Snickers Full Size Bars

Walmart offers a 48-count package of full-size Snickers for just $50.97. Costco has the same product for just $49.99. Once again, Amazon comes out as the winner with 48 bars for just $47.99.

The Winner: Amazon

Final Note

In general, Amazon tends to have the best deals for most Halloween candy compared to Walmart and Costco. However, if you’re looking for full-size candy bars, you might do better at Costco. Costco doesn’t have the same variety of choices that Walmart and Amazon offer, however.

