Saving Money / Food
Advertiser Disclosure

I Asked ChatGPT What To Do if My SNAP Benefits Stop: Here Are 4 Strategies

3 min Read
Chris Adam Written by Chris Adam
Angela Corry Edited by Angela Corry
Supermarket aisle, woman legs and basket for shopping in grocery store.
Adene Sanchez / iStock/Getty Images

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Editor’s Note: This article was updated Friday, Oct. 31 at 2:45 p.m. ET to reflect new updates to benefit payments.

As of Friday, Oct. 31, the New York Times reported a Rhode Island judge has ordered the Trump Administration to pay November’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

However, as long as the U.S. government shutdown is in effect, millions of Americans remain at risk of missing payments. That leaves the program’s 42 million or so beneficiaries uncertain about how they’ll pay for groceries.

If you are facing the loss of SNAP benefits, according to ChatGPT, “The best thing you can do during a government shutdown is stay informed, plan ahead and seek out local resources and support. If your benefits are delayed, act quickly to get in touch with local food banks, emergency assistance programs and others who can help.”

Here’s a closer look at four strategies ChatGPT suggested to try now if your SNAP benefits stop.

Seek Immediate Food Assistance

If you or your family are in immediate need of food, ChatGPT suggested reaching out to local food assistance programs as soon as possible. You could also find out about any emergency SNAP benefits that may be available in your state.

Top Offers for {{current_month-name}} {{current_year}}

Explore Community Aid

If you’re not in need of food assistance immediately, ChatGPT said to explore options such as local food banks, community groups, faith-based organizations, free or reduced-price meals for kids at school and local charities and nonprofits such as Feeding America, United Way or Salvation Army.

Create a Short-Term Budget

When it comes to creating a short-term budget if your SNAP benefits stop in November, ChatGPT offered a couple of ideas. First, work to stretch your food budget. You should prioritize shelf-stable items, buy in bulk where possible and find ways to stretch meals such as making casseroles and other dinners that last longer. Another idea is to consider low-coast meals with basic staples such as rice, beans, pasta and canned goods.

Consider Ways To Make Up the Difference for Now

The uncertainty of the government shutdown may have you thinking about ways to bring in extra money. ChatGPT suggested looking for a side or freelance job to make up for the temporary loss of benefits. You may also try turning to local community groups or online crowdfunding platforms.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

Top Offers for {{current_month-name}} {{current_year}}

You May Also Like

Leasing a Car Can Be Smart — If You Follow These 3 Rules

Saving Money

Leasing a Car Can Be Smart -- If You Follow These 3 Rules

October 29, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

SNAP Disruptions During Government Shutdown: 5 Ways You Can Help

Saving Money

SNAP Disruptions During Government Shutdown: 5 Ways You Can Help

October 31, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

Costco vs. Sam’s Club: What To Buy at Wholesale Retailers in 2026

Shopping

Costco vs. Sam's Club: What To Buy at Wholesale Retailers in 2026

October 31, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

4 Luxury Cars Over $45K That Are Worth the Money

Saving Money

4 Luxury Cars Over $45K That Are Worth the Money

October 29, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

7 Affordable Hobbies Your Kids Can Start at Five Below

Shopping

7 Affordable Hobbies Your Kids Can Start at Five Below

October 30, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

5 Dollar Store Buys That Stretch a Middle-Class Budget

Shopping

5 Dollar Store Buys That Stretch a Middle-Class Budget

October 30, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

5 Senior-Friendly Cruise Destinations Well Worth the Money

Saving Money

5 Senior-Friendly Cruise Destinations Well Worth the Money

October 29, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

5 Cozy Fall Home Decor Finds at Marshalls for Under $30

Shopping

5 Cozy Fall Home Decor Finds at Marshalls for Under $30

October 30, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Mechanic: These Are My 4 Favorite Car Brands I’d Consider Buying

Saving Money

I'm a Mechanic: These Are My 4 Favorite Car Brands I'd Consider Buying

October 30, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

5 Frugal Habits of Mark Cuban

Savings Advice

5 Frugal Habits of Mark Cuban

October 29, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

15 Longest-Lasting Luxury Car Brands

Saving Money

15 Longest-Lasting Luxury Car Brands

October 30, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

8 Best Fall Items To Buy at Dollar Tree Before They Sell Out

Shopping

8 Best Fall Items To Buy at Dollar Tree Before They Sell Out

October 30, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

12 Items Retirees Should Buy at Dollar Tree Before Fall Ends

Shopping

12 Items Retirees Should Buy at Dollar Tree Before Fall Ends

October 30, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

Best $50 Spent on Fall Festivities 

Saving Money

Best $50 Spent on Fall Festivities 

October 29, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

5 Costco Items That Could Help You Make Money This Fall

Shopping

5 Costco Items That Could Help You Make Money This Fall

October 30, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Travel Expert: 6 Top Destinations for Retirees on a Budget in Late 2025

Travel

I'm a Travel Expert: 6 Top Destinations for Retirees on a Budget in Late 2025

October 30, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page