I Asked ChatGPT What To Do if My SNAP Benefits Stop: Here Are 4 Strategies

Editor’s Note: This article was updated Friday, Oct. 31 at 2:45 p.m. ET to reflect new updates to benefit payments.

As of Friday, Oct. 31, the New York Times reported a Rhode Island judge has ordered the Trump Administration to pay November’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

However, as long as the U.S. government shutdown is in effect, millions of Americans remain at risk of missing payments. That leaves the program’s 42 million or so beneficiaries uncertain about how they’ll pay for groceries.

If you are facing the loss of SNAP benefits, according to ChatGPT, “The best thing you can do during a government shutdown is stay informed, plan ahead and seek out local resources and support. If your benefits are delayed, act quickly to get in touch with local food banks, emergency assistance programs and others who can help.”

Here’s a closer look at four strategies ChatGPT suggested to try now if your SNAP benefits stop.

Seek Immediate Food Assistance

If you or your family are in immediate need of food, ChatGPT suggested reaching out to local food assistance programs as soon as possible. You could also find out about any emergency SNAP benefits that may be available in your state.

Explore Community Aid

If you’re not in need of food assistance immediately, ChatGPT said to explore options such as local food banks, community groups, faith-based organizations, free or reduced-price meals for kids at school and local charities and nonprofits such as Feeding America, United Way or Salvation Army.

Create a Short-Term Budget

When it comes to creating a short-term budget if your SNAP benefits stop in November, ChatGPT offered a couple of ideas. First, work to stretch your food budget. You should prioritize shelf-stable items, buy in bulk where possible and find ways to stretch meals such as making casseroles and other dinners that last longer. Another idea is to consider low-coast meals with basic staples such as rice, beans, pasta and canned goods.

Consider Ways To Make Up the Difference for Now

The uncertainty of the government shutdown may have you thinking about ways to bring in extra money. ChatGPT suggested looking for a side or freelance job to make up for the temporary loss of benefits. You may also try turning to local community groups or online crowdfunding platforms.

