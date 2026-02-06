You Can Volunteer for SNAP Benefits If You Live in This State

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

New work requirements went into effect at the start of February for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Tens of millions of Americans rely on the program to help pay for food or other essentials. Under President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) signed into law in July 2025, work requirements were updated for certain Americans to receive certain benefits as part of the program.

In states like Illinois, for example, those who fall into the category of “able-bodied without dependents” and are between the ages of 18 and 64 must work or volunteer for or at least 80 hours a month to remain in the program. Find out more of the new details below.

Changes for Work Requirements

Other changes have also been put in place when it comes to SNAP requirements. For example, for the first time, adults up to age 64 are classified as “able-bodied” — previously it was an upper limit of 54. Also, exemptions were modified for parents and caregivers of children — with the age now lowered to exempt those caring for kids under 14 years old instead of 18.

The changes mean those who don’t need to meet the work requirement are recipients who are pregnant, have a child 14 years of age or younger or have a medically-certified disability. SNAP recipients who don’t meet the work requirements are limited to three months of benefits over three years before they lose them completely.

Opportunities for Community Service

“The volunteer option matters here. You can meet the requirement through community service without formal employment. Think food banks, libraries and schools. Many recipients work but have irregular schedules. Construction workers face seasonal slowdowns. Retail employees get variable hours. The requirement doesn’t account for these realities,” said Andrew Lokenauth from Fluent in Finance, who closely follows policy changes that impact household budgets.

“The reality is that individuals such as children, older adults and people with disabilities will be exempt from the requirements. Eighty hours of work per month could mean volunteering as little as 2.5 hours for five days a week, so it’s an attainable requirement,” added Melanie Musson, finance expert with Quote.com.

“I think allowing SNAP recipients the opportunity to volunteer hours is extremely helpful. My daughter saw firsthand the difference community volunteers can make,” said Marguerita Cheng, certified financial planner (CFP) and CEO of Blue Ocean Global Wealth, whose older daughter worked with food charities during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concerns About Family Emergencies

Some money experts who talked to GOBankingRates mentioned concerns about events such as family emergencies potentially causing problems for those needing to meet work or volunteer requirements.

“While this allowance increases flexibility in how individuals meet benefit requirements, it also points toward a more strict focus on making sure individuals are getting their hours in — no matter if it’s for working or volunteer work,” explained Annie Cole, money coach and founder of Money Essentials for Women. “For those who depend on benefits like SNAP to put food on the table, the strict 80-hour rule can pose a huge barrier in cases of family emergencies or sudden illness.”

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.