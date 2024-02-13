Beyond Food Stamps: 5 Lesser-Known Discounts You May Qualify for If You’re Poor

smontgom65 / Getty Images

Food stamps, now known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), boosts the food budget of millions of low-income families. But your EBT card does more than help you buy groceries.

Several companies and programs offer EBT discounts and perks that many cardholders aren’t aware of. While you may have heard of well-known discounts, like an Amazon Prime membership or low-cost phone service, there are many others you can take advantage of this year. This includes discounts on museum admissions, bike share programs, utility bills and much more.

Bike Share and Transit Pass Discounts

EBT cardholders living in urban areas can qualify for discounts on bike share subscriptions and transit passes, mRelief reported. For example, Metro Lift offers a 50% discount on Metrobus and Metrorail trips for Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia customers enrolled in SNAP.

There are also several bike-share programs across the U.S. Lime Bike Share is a nationwide program that provides a 50% discount on electric bikes and scooters and a 95% discount on pedal bikes to anyone on food stamps, according to Low Income Relief.

Free or Reduced Museum Admissions

The Museums for All initiative provides free or reduced admission for EBT cardholders to over 1,200 museums, aquariums and zoos throughout the U.S. All you have to do is show your EBT card and a photo ID. Check here for a full list of participating museums.

Utility and Home Weatherization Discounts

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a federal assistance program that helps reduce the cost of home energy bills, energy crises, weatherization and minor energy-related home repairs, per the Administration for Children and Families’ Office of Community Services.

Make Your Money Work for You

LIHEAP doesn’t cover all energy costs. In many places, the program only helps with your main heating source. The highest benefits typically go to households with the highest energy costs or needs, taking income and household size into consideration.

YMCA Discounts

The YMCA is a non-profit organization that offers fitness facilities, a pool, classes and low-cost summer camps for kids at certain locations. YMCA memberships are relatively affordable, but SNAP EBT cardholders may qualify for a discounted YMCA membership. Eligibility requirements and how you apply vary based on your local YMCA.

Free or Reduced Legal Aid Services

Some legal aid societies offer free or reduced-cost legal services to SNAP recipients, according to Low Income Relief. This may include assistance with housing, employment issues or family law.

More From GOBankingRates