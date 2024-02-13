Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Beyond Food Stamps: 5 Lesser-Known Discounts You May Qualify for If You’re Poor

3 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Chicago, IL, USA - August 15, 2015: Chicago's Field Museum of Natural History, shown on August 15, 2015, has a collection of over 24 million specimens, and hosts over 2 million visitors a year.
smontgom65 / Getty Images

Food stamps, now known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), boosts the food budget of millions of low-income families. But your EBT card does more than help you buy groceries.

Several companies and programs offer EBT discounts and perks that many cardholders aren’t aware of. While you may have heard of well-known discounts, like an Amazon Prime membership or low-cost phone service, there are many others you can take advantage of this year. This includes discounts on museum admissions, bike share programs, utility bills and much more.

Bike Share and Transit Pass Discounts

EBT cardholders living in urban areas can qualify for discounts on bike share subscriptions and transit passes, mRelief reported. For example, Metro Lift offers a 50% discount on Metrobus and Metrorail trips for Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia customers enrolled in SNAP. 

There are also several bike-share programs across the U.S. Lime Bike Share is a nationwide program that provides a 50% discount on electric bikes and scooters and a 95% discount on pedal bikes to anyone on food stamps, according to Low Income Relief.

Free or Reduced Museum Admissions

The Museums for All initiative provides free or reduced admission for EBT cardholders to over 1,200 museums, aquariums and zoos throughout the U.S. All you have to do is show your EBT card and a photo ID. Check here for a full list of participating museums.

Utility and Home Weatherization Discounts

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a federal assistance program that helps reduce the cost of home energy bills, energy crises, weatherization and minor energy-related home repairs, per the Administration for Children and Families’ Office of Community Services.

Make Your Money Work for You

LIHEAP doesn’t cover all energy costs. In many places, the program only helps with your main heating source. The highest benefits typically go to households with the highest energy costs or needs, taking income and household size into consideration.

YMCA Discounts

The YMCA is a non-profit organization that offers fitness facilities, a pool, classes and low-cost summer camps for kids at certain locations. YMCA memberships are relatively affordable, but SNAP EBT cardholders may qualify for a discounted YMCA membership. Eligibility requirements and how you apply vary based on your local YMCA.

Free or Reduced Legal Aid Services

Some legal aid societies offer free or reduced-cost legal services to SNAP recipients, according to Low Income Relief. This may include assistance with housing, employment issues or family law.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

Related Content

7 Ways To Find Out How Much Your Car Is Worth in 2024

Saving Money

7 Ways To Find Out How Much Your Car Is Worth in 2024

February 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: Where the Rich Really Store Their Wealth

Savings Advice

Jaspreet Singh: Where the Rich Really Store Their Wealth

February 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

25 Things You Should Never Do With Your Money

Savings Advice

25 Things You Should Never Do With Your Money

February 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Electric Vehicles That Are Now Affordable for Every Driver

Saving Money

5 Electric Vehicles That Are Now Affordable for Every Driver

February 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Things You Should Always Buy at Trader Joe’s

Shopping

10 Things You Should Always Buy at Trader Joe's

February 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How a Trump Win in 2024 Could Impact the Cost of a New Car

Saving Money

How a Trump Win in 2024 Could Impact the Cost of a New Car

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

12 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts at Dollar Tree and More

Saving Money

12 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts at Dollar Tree and More

February 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: How To Never Pay Full Price

Shopping

Rachel Cruze: How To Never Pay Full Price

February 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Questions You Should Never Ask at a Car Dealership

Saving Money

6 Questions You Should Never Ask at a Car Dealership

February 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

12 Pantry Items To Buy at Target

Saving Money

12 Pantry Items To Buy at Target

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Frugal Habits Dave Ramsey Swears By

Savings Advice

9 Frugal Habits Dave Ramsey Swears By

February 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Walmart Brand Products You Should Never Buy

Shopping

9 Walmart Brand Products You Should Never Buy

February 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $50 From Costco

Shopping

7 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50 From Costco

February 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Valentine’s Day on a Budget: 6 Affordable Items To Buy at Trader Joe’s

Shopping

Valentine's Day on a Budget: 6 Affordable Items To Buy at Trader Joe's

February 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Shopping Expert: How To Cut Your Grocery Spend to $150 a Month

Saving Money

I'm a Shopping Expert: How To Cut Your Grocery Spend to $150 a Month

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: 3 Products That Aren’t Worth the Money

Savings Advice

Rachel Cruze: 3 Products That Aren't Worth the Money

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!