Blue Hill Farmers Market Now Accepts Maine Harvest Bucks EBT Food Stamps

With support from Healthy Acadia and Healthy Peninsula, Blue Hill Farmers Market is now accepting EBT cards at the market’s information booth. Maine Pine Tree Cards are connected to SNAP accounts, which provide eligible low-income families with benefits to supplement their monthly food budgets.

“This is a big step for the market, and we are hopeful that customers will find it to be an added convenience when shopping at the Blue Hill Farmers Market,” says Despe Lebel of Healthy Acadia, reports The Ellsworth American.

To shop using your Pine Tree Card, visit the Blue Hill Farmers Market info booth to receive a clipboard to track your eligible purchases from the market. Once you’re finished, return to the booth with your list of purchases and check out with your EBT card. Blue Hill Farmers Market says that you will receive qualifying Harvest Bucks for additional purchases on the same day — or during future visits in the same season.

Harvest Bucks are issued to SNAP customers at markets based on the amount of SNAP benefits spent. Maine Harvest Bucks increase the spending power of SNAP customers at farmers markets. For every $2 spent on SNAP-eligible items, you will receive $1 in Maine Harvest Bucks.

Jimmy DeBiasi, executive director at the Maine Federation of Farmers Markets, says that more than half a million dollars in SNAP and Maine Harvest Bucks were spent in Maine last year, per The Ellsworth American. “More than 30 farmers markets across the state participate in Maine Harvest Bucks and we’re excited to have the Blue Hill Peninsula as an access point for our program.”

The market takes place at the Blue Hill Fairgrounds every Saturday from 9-11:30 a.m. until October. For two weeks in late August, The Ellsworth American noted, the market will be relocated to First Congregational Church of Blue Hill.

