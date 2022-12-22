California (CalFresh) Food Stamps: When Payments Are Scheduled in January

CalFresh, California’s version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet state and federal eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed on a monthly schedule to CalFresh accounts linked to CalFresh EBT cards. CalFresh payments for January 2023 are going out on the same monthly schedule, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for 2023.

CalFresh eligibility is based on the financial situation of all members of the household. For most households, the monthly gross income must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. You can apply for CalFresh benefits online at GetCalFresh.org or by calling the CalFresh Info Line at 877-847-3663. If you qualify for expedited CalFresh benefits, you could receive benefits on the same day or within three days following the date your application is received.

There are more ways to save money using your CalFresh EBT card. For example, CalFresh recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT discounted subscription which is $6.99 per month. Your EBT card can also be used for free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums, aquariums and zoos nationwide.

CalFresh benefits are distributed over the first 10 days of each month. The date your benefits are deposited onto your CalFresh EBT card depends on the last digit of your case number. Benefits are deposited on the assigned day, even if that day is a weekend or holiday.

Here’s the CalFresh EBT deposit schedule for January 2023:

Case # ends in: Benefits available: 1 Jan. 1st 2 Jan. 2nd 3 Jan. 3rd 4 Jan. 4th 5 Jan. 5th 6 Jan. 6th 7 Jan. 7th 8 Jan. 8th 9 Jan. 9th 0 Jan. 10th

EBT cards can be used in grocery stores, participating retailers and even farmers’ markets. Check the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNAP Retailer Locator to find out where you can use your CalFresh benefits. Click “Enter the SNAP Retailer Locator” and enter your address. For a list of farmers’ markets that accept CalFresh benefits, visit here. Many California farmers’ markets offer EBT matching, allowing recipients to double the amount of food they can buy up to $10 per visit.

Your benefits can be used to purchase most food items, such as:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat

According to the California Department of Social Services, CalFresh benefits cannot be used to purchase food that can be consumed or heated in the store, as well as non-food items, alcohol and tobacco products.

California also participates in the Restaurant Meals Program, a state option that allows certain SNAP recipients who might not be able to prepare meals for themselves to buy prepared meals at restaurants with their SNAP benefits. Not all locations participate in this program, so call ahead and ask if CalFresh EBT cards are accepted.

