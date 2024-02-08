8 Costco Items To Avoid for Your Super Bowl Party

Tortilla chips have risen in price by more than 38% since last year’s Super Bowl, as previously reported by GOBankingRates. Unless you can snag a sale at your local supermarket, you’re better off skipping this snack altogether. Instead, buy potato chips, which you can find in giant bags at Costco.

Bonus: If you skip the tortilla chips, that means you can also leave queso blanco, another pricey item this year, off your Super Bowl shopping list.