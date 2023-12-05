10 Things You Should Not Buy at Costco Ahead of Christmas

As the festive season approaches, many shoppers turn to Costco for their holiday shopping. Known for its bulk products and great deals, Costco is a go-to for many during the holidays. However, not everything at Costco is a must-buy. Here are ten things you should think twice about before purchasing at Costco ahead of Christmas.

1. Large Quantities of Perishable Food

While buying in bulk can be cost-effective, purchasing perishable items in large quantities can lead to waste. Foods like fresh vegetables, fruit, and dairy products have a limited shelf life. Unless you’re hosting a big gathering, you might end up throwing away spoiled food.

2. Specialty Christmas Decorations

Costco offers a range of holiday decorations, but their large packs and sets might not match your specific decor needs. These items often come in bulk and can be too generic. Consider buying unique pieces from other stores to personalize your holiday decor.

3. Electronic Gadgets

Electronics might seem like a good deal at Costco, but they’re not always the latest models. Furthermore, other retailers might offer better prices or bundles during holiday sales, so it’s worth shopping around.

4. Toys in Bulk

While buying toys in bulk can seem like a good idea, especially for big families, children often prefer a variety of toys. Bulk purchases can lead to duplicates and uninterested kids. It’s better to buy individual toys that cater to each child’s interests.

5. Gift Cards

Costco offers gift cards at a discount, but during the holiday season, many stores and restaurants offer special deals on gift cards directly. These deals can sometimes be more advantageous than Costco’s offerings.

6. Pre-Made Gift Baskets

These might seem convenient, but they can be impersonal and overpriced. You can create more personalized and cost-effective gift baskets by purchasing individual items and assembling them yourself.

7. Brand Name Clothing

The clothing selection at Costco is often limited in sizes and styles. During the holiday season, clothing stores offer sales and a wider variety of options. You’re more likely to find the perfect size and style elsewhere.

8. Jewelry and Luxury Items

While the prices on these items at Costco can be lower than at specialty stores, they might not come with the same level of service or guarantees. For expensive purchases, a specialized retailer might offer better value in the long run.

9. Large Appliances

Costco does sell large appliances, but their selection is often limited and might not include the latest models or features you’re looking for. Also, specialized stores might offer better warranties and installation services.

10. Baking Supplies in Bulk

Unless you’re baking for a large crowd or running a bakery, buying baking supplies in bulk might not be the best idea. Ingredients like flour and baking powder have a limited shelf life and can lose effectiveness over time.

The Bottom Line

While Costco is an excellent place for many holiday purchases, some items are better purchased elsewhere. Always consider the quantity, quality, and details of what you need before making a purchase.

Smart shopping can lead to a more joyful and less stressful holiday season. This time of year is not just about finding good deals but also about making purchases that truly meet your needs and enhance your holiday celebrations.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

