Does Safeway Accept EBT SNAP Payments?

Safeway is an American supermarket chain (with over 900 locations nationwide) offering grocery items, food and general merchandise as well as a variety of specialty departments. SNAP recipients can use their EBT card for payment in-store, online and for grocery pickups at most locations.

SNAP EBT cards can only be used to purchase household food items as well as seeds and plants which produce food for the household to eat. SNAP benefits cannot be used to purchase hot, ready-to-eat food, nonfood items, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products or vitamins, medicines and supplements.

For grocery delivery or DriveUp & Go pickup, sign into your online Safeway account, select your store and shop for the items you need. You can also search for locations that accept SNAP EBT by going to “All Safeway Locations,” entering your ZIP code, selecting “Additional Services” and then “SNAP EBT Online.”

You can also find coupons and deals to apply to your purchase by scrolling to the bottom of the page while shopping.

At checkout, you can either choose pickup or delivery. For DriveUp & Go pickup, select a pickup day and time and confirm the pickup location. If you’re having items delivered, you’ll need to provide your delivery address, day and preferred time window.

Enter your EBT information as well as a second payment type for non-SNAP eligible items and delivery fees. Most states allow EBT cash to be used with almost any item — including payment toward delivery fees — but check with your state government concerning eligibility restrictions.

SNAP EBT payments are currently not accepted through the Safeway app. Orders or edits to existing orders must be made from the desktop or mobile websites.

