When SNAP EBT Recipients Will Receive May Payments in South Carolina

African American Woman Grocery Shopping with Son stock photo
In South Carolina, SNAP is administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS) and allows recipients to purchase eligible food items at participating locations. Benefits are deposited monthly onto the South Carolina EBT card.

According to the DSS, SNAP recipients can purchase food such as breads and cereals, non-alcoholic beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, poultry, dairy products and more with their EBT card. Benefits cannot be used to purchase household items, tobacco, alcohol, pet food or hot prepared foods that are ready to consume.

To check if you’re eligible for SNAP in South Carolina, you can select the “Am I Eligible” option on the DSS Benefits Portal. You can apply online through the portal, in person at a local county office, and by mail or fax.

If you’ve filed a new SNAP application, benefits will be available the day following your case approval. For an ongoing SNAP case, benefits are sent out on the same day every month — at some point between the 1st and the 19th. The day you receive your SNAP benefits depends on the last digit of your case number.

South Carolina has two different SNAP schedules. If you started receiving benefits after Sept. 1, 2012, this is when to expect your May deposit:

Case # ends inBenefits available
111th of the month
22nd of the month
313th of the month
44th of the month
515th of the month
66th of the month
717th of the month
88th of the month
919th of the month
010th of the month

If you started receiving SNAP benefits continuously before Sept. 1, 2012, your benefits are sent out from the 1st to the 10th of every month. Here is the May schedule under such circumstances:

Case # ends inBenefits available
11st of the month
22nd of the month
33rd of the month
44th of the month
55th of the month
66th of the month
77th of the month
88th of the month
99th of the month
010th of the month
