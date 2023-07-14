Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

7 Dollar Tree Grocery Items To Skip — Even If They’re on Deep Discount

3 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Dollar Tree Discount Store. Dollar Tree offers an eclectic mix of products for a dollar and a quarter. stock photo
jetcityimage / iStock.com

See Our Best Picks

More Americans are shopping at Dollar Tree to save money on their grocery bills, especially since the dollar store has expanded to include fresh produce and frozen food items. But there are some foods you’ll want to avoid even if they are on sale.

Dented Canned Goods

Inspect all canned goods carefully, especially if they are in a discount bin or steeply marked down. Cans with dents may have small cracks that allow air and bacteria to enter. When this happens, the food can spoil and become dangerous to eat.

Milk

It might be tempting to stock up on milk when it’s on sale at Dollar Tree. But think realistically about how much your family will drink before the sell-by date. While some foods have “best-by” dates that are more of a suggestion for best quality, you don’t want to take a chance on milk that’s past its time.

Soft or Bruised Fruit

Now that Dollar Tree sells produce, you can save a bundle on fresh fruit and vegetables. But inspect all fruit closely. It might be on sale, but if it shows signs of bruising or is too soft, it’s not a bargain.

Make Your Money Work for You

Bagged Salad

Bagged salad is another item you may find in the produce section of Dollar Tree. It may even be marked down if it’s close to the expiration date. But bagged salad can spoil quickly. Plus, buying individual salad items is almost always less expensive.

Giant-Sized Drinks

You’ll often pay less per ounce for larger containers of juice or soda. But it’s not a deal if you won’t drink it all before it goes bad. If you have a big family, Dollar Tree’s 64 oz. Diet White Grape Peach Juice is a great deal at just $1.25. But once opened, a container of juice only lasts about seven to 10 days in the fridge.

Frozen Food That Could Have Freezer Burn

You may find Dino Buddies chicken nuggets and frozen, pre-packaged White Castle burgers on sale in the freezer section at Dollar Tree. Inspect items for ice crystals, which could be a sign that the food inside has been frozen too long or at temperatures that have exceeded 0 degrees Fahrenheit. If that happens, the taste and texture could have deteriorated.

Candy

Dollar Tree’s drool-worthy candy assortment, such as single-serving packages of M&Ms and six-packs of fun-size Snickers or Hershey’s chocolate bars, can be tempting at just $1.25. But candy has very little nutritional value. If you’re on a budget and looking to get the most bang for your buck in terms of nutrition, steer clear.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

5 Best Places To Find the Electric Vehicle You Want as Dealerships Run Low

Saving Money

5 Best Places To Find the Electric Vehicle You Want as Dealerships Run Low

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Expensive Liquors That Are Worth the Price

Saving Money

5 Expensive Liquors That Are Worth the Price

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: What is the Highest Income Level for SNAP Payments in 2023?

Saving Money

Food Stamps: What is the Highest Income Level for SNAP Payments in 2023?

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Save Money on Airline Baggage Fees This Summer: 6 Clever Tricks

Saving Money

Save Money on Airline Baggage Fees This Summer: 6 Clever Tricks

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: Change to Asset Limit Exclusion Could Make Millionaires Eligible for SNAP Benefits

Saving Money

Food Stamps: Change to Asset Limit Exclusion Could Make Millionaires Eligible for SNAP Benefits

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Your Used Car Trade-In Is Worth A Lot Less Than You Think — Here’s What It Means For Your New Purchase

Saving Money

Your Used Car Trade-In Is Worth A Lot Less Than You Think -- Here's What It Means For Your New Purchase

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Ways To Pay For Home Renovations: Which Is Best?

Saving Money

4 Ways To Pay For Home Renovations: Which Is Best?

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Moved to Mexico: Here Are 7 Money-Saving Tips for Living Comfortably Abroad

Travel

I Moved to Mexico: Here Are 7 Money-Saving Tips for Living Comfortably Abroad

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m an Interior Designer: 8 Surprisingly Affordable Home Goods at Target

Saving Money

I'm an Interior Designer: 8 Surprisingly Affordable Home Goods at Target

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Vacation Season: 7 Essentials You Should Buy at the Thrift Store for Your Next Trip

Travel

Vacation Season: 7 Essentials You Should Buy at the Thrift Store for Your Next Trip

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Should Your Next Car Be New or Used? See What the Experts Think

Saving Money

Should Your Next Car Be New or Used? See What the Experts Think

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Worked at Dollar Tree: Here Are 5 Insider Secrets You Should Know

Shopping

I Worked at Dollar Tree: Here Are 5 Insider Secrets You Should Know

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Costco Deals From Superfans That You Can Get Only This Month

Shopping

8 Costco Deals From Superfans That You Can Get Only This Month

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Cheap Dupes for Luxury and Designer Items

Shopping

10 Best Cheap Dupes for Luxury and Designer Items

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Electric Cars You Won’t Regret Buying

Saving Money

7 Electric Cars You Won't Regret Buying

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Things That Happen When You Don’t Have Emergency Savings

Savings Advice

5 Things That Happen When You Don't Have Emergency Savings

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!