It might be time to stock up for summer egg salad, deviled eggs, and maybe even eggs to bake a cake for dad on Father’s Day. After reaching highs of $4.82 per dozen in January 2023, Department of Labor Bureau of Statistics data indicates that egg prices have dropped 32% between January and April.

Supermarket executives say the retail price of eggs could return to “historical averages,” multiple news sources reported. This is because the avian flu outbreak has slowed, enabling more hens to lay eggs.

Sue Durfee at Tops Markets grocery stores told The Wall Street Journal that “prices should all be under $2 a dozen.” Tops Market recently priced their eggs at $1.49 a dozen on sale, and sale prices could go as low as $1.29, she said.

How much does a dozen eggs cost at large retailers near you? What stores offer the most savings? GOBankingRates shopped popular grocery and big box stores to find out. Keep in mind, prices may vary based on the region, and Instacart-derived prices may not reflect in-store equivalents.