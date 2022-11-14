5 Food Shortages That Will Impact Your Wallet This Holiday Season

It’s time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products — wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey — which could affect the price and availability of some of your favorite holiday dishes.

The supply chain hasn’t been the same since the pandemic. Inflation, supply and demand and labor shortages have taken their toll on the economy, and it’s unclear how widespread the impact of these shortages will be on holiday meals. While there are no nationwide disruptions reported in the supply chain, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the inventory of some foods at your local grocery store might be temporarily low (and pricier) before stores can restock.