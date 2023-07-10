Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Food Stamps: 3 States Offering Up to $60 Per Month to SNAP Recipients Who Eat Healthier

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Healthy positive happy woman holding a paper shopping bag full of fruit and vegetables. Young woman holding grocery shopping bag with vegetables Standing in the kitchen stock photo
stefanamer / iStock.com

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service invested $25 million to expand healthy incentives in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps.

The FNS selected Washington, Colorado and Louisiana as the first participants receiving funds to start and operate the electronic healthy incentives pilot (eHIP), The Center Square reported.

According to the FNS, these incentive programs encourage SNAP recipients to purchase healthy food by providing coupons, discounts, gift cards, bonus food items or extra funds when they buy specific foods. This improves food and nutrition security by making it easier for SNAP households to access healthy foods.

“Research shows that SNAP participants who received fruit and vegetable incentives consumed 26% more fruits and vegetables per day than nonparticipants,” said Stacy Dean, USDA deputy under secretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services. “With the help of our partners and stakeholders throughout the country, SNAP incentive programs can change lives and ensure a healthier, more prosperous future for more Americans.”

Washington

The Center Square says Washington will receive $7.6 million and SNAP participants will receive 100% of the qualifying purchase back onto their EBT card for every fruits and veggie purchase. This can be redeemed for any eligible SNAP food for up to $50 per month. The program is set to launch in January 2024.

Louisiana

SNAP recipients will receive $0.30 for every SNAP dollar spent on fruits and vegetables back onto their EBT card, says the state of Louisiana. This can be redeemed on any SNAP-eligible purchase, up to $25 per month. The program is launching in August 2024, and the state is receiving $9.5 million.

Colorado

Colorado will receive $7.9 million, The Center Square says, and SNAP participants who purchase qualifying fruits and vegetables using their EBT card will receive 100% of the dollars spend back on their card. This can be used on any SNAP-eligible purchase, up to $60 per month, the USDA stated in an email. This program will launch in April 2024.

