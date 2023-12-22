Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Food Stamps: 3 Ways SNAP Could Improve Through the Use of AI

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Chicago - Circa April 2022: SNAP and EBT Accepted here sign.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

Artificial intelligence is transforming almost every industry across the globe. Even SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, could stand to benefit through the implementation of AI technology.

In October, President Biden’s executive order on AI cited government benefits programs as an area where the tech could be helpful. The order directed the Secretary of Agriculture to guide public benefits administrators in states, localities, tribes, and territories on using this technology to implement benefits or provide customer support.

The technology could speed up application and decision-making processes that often take weeks or even months and reduce SNAP backlogs.

In Alaska, more than 12,000 residents have pending applications for SNAP, with some dating as far back as July, Alaska Public Media reported. Georgia has similar problems. In a November 21 letter from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to the Georgia Department of Human Services Commissioner, federal regulators reveal the state is “severely out of compliance,” and the long backlogs in processing SNAP applications are “unacceptable.”

AI could also solve recent spikes in SNAP fraud, where thieves use skimming devices to steal EBT card numbers and PIN information. For example, government agencies and payment administrators use BullzAI, a platform developed by INETCO, an online fraud detection and cybersecurity software firm, to detect and block fraudulent EBT transactions due to card skimming, as previously reported by GOBankingRates.

Another potential for AI to help Americans is through improved access to SNAP. These Times pointed out that chatbots employed by natural language processing could provide guidance for benefits applicants and offer assistance beyond what’s available from the long hold times on benefits hotlines.

However, experts warn proper implementation will be crucial to mitigating risks, Route Fifty reported.

Trooper Sanders, CEO of the nonprofit Benefits Data Trust, said AI could ease some of the “administrative muck” present.

“What you don’t want to do is just run headlong into sprinkling some AI fairy dust, and [thinking] the magic is going to happen,” Sanders said, as reported by Route Fifty.

“Artificial intelligence can either fundamentally improve the customer experience, improve the efficiency of administering these programs, improve the dignity around these programs, or fundamentally, at scale, set those key things back,” he added.

