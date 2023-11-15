Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Looming Government Shutdown Would Not Immediately Affect SNAP Benefits — But WIC Is Another Story

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Shot of a cute baby girl sitting on the floor with her mom and playing with toys.
PeopleImages / Getty Images

A government shutdown is on the horizon and unless the federal budget for the next fiscal year is approved by Congress and signed by the President, funding for important nutrition and welfare programs will be cut off.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack previously said that his agency lacks contingency funding to keep Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits open, according to The Pew Charitable Trusts. However, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits could remain open for up to a month if there’s a government shutdown. The Food Research & Action Center reported that there’s $6 billion in SNAP contingency reserve funding carrying into fiscal year 2024.

During the last closure that lasted more than a month, Congress passed a separate funding bill to extend SNAP benefits by 30 days, and WIC was supported with reserve funds.

In the past, policymakers have also used state funds to keep programs and services running, assuming that they would be reimbursed when federal funding continues. Pew pointed out that what sets the current situation apart from previous shutdowns is that states have record-high rainy day fund balances due to higher-than-expected revenues in 2021 and 2022.

Make Your Money Work for You

But state policy website Pluribus News reported that there’s no guarantee that the federal government will fully reimburse states or repay funds on time.

The federal government will shut down at 12:01 a.m. ET Saturday if Congress doesn’t take action. The GOP has a majority in the House, and NBC News reported that some conservatives are demanding cuts in government spending.

“We don’t need SNAP recipients to lose any access to their food benefits. We don’t need kids going hungry just because the speaker and some of these Republicans are playing games with the [budget],” said Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) as reported by TheGrio.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

10 Cars Kept by Their Owners the Longest — What Makes Them Worth Holding Onto for 15+ Years?

Saving Money

10 Cars Kept by Their Owners the Longest -- What Makes Them Worth Holding Onto for 15+ Years?

November 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Amazon 2023 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Saving Money

Amazon 2023 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn't Pass Up

November 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Cost of Thanksgiving 2023

Saving Money

The Cost of Thanksgiving 2023

November 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Ways To Save $1,000 in Time for Holiday Shopping

Saving Money

7 Ways To Save $1,000 in Time for Holiday Shopping

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dollar Tree: These 5 Items Are Worth Buying Now

Shopping

Dollar Tree: These 5 Items Are Worth Buying Now

November 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Best Trader Joe’s Items To Stock Up On This Thanksgiving

Saving Money

Best Trader Joe's Items To Stock Up On This Thanksgiving

November 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Walmart Food Items That Are Wastes of Money

Shopping

10 Walmart Food Items That Are Wastes of Money

November 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Luxury Thanksgiving Dinner: Here’s How the Rich Eat During the Holiday

Saving Money

Luxury Thanksgiving Dinner: Here's How the Rich Eat During the Holiday

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: What is the Highest Income Level for SNAP Payments in 2023?

Saving Money

Food Stamps: What is the Highest Income Level for SNAP Payments in 2023?

November 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Best Amazon Items To Stock Up On This Thanksgiving

Saving Money

Best Amazon Items To Stock Up On This Thanksgiving

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 New Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

6 New Cars To Stay Away From Buying

November 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Ways You Can Save Money at Lowe’s on Black Friday

Saving Money

5 Ways You Can Save Money at Lowe's on Black Friday

November 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I Stopped Doing Any Shopping on Amazon — Here’s Why

Shopping

I Stopped Doing Any Shopping on Amazon -- Here's Why

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Save Money on Shipping (Especially Around the Holidays)

Saving Money

How To Save Money on Shipping (Especially Around the Holidays)

November 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Target 2023 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Saving Money

Target 2023 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn't Pass Up

November 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Five Below Hours: Full Hours and Holidays When You Can Find the Best Deals

Saving Money

Five Below Hours: Full Hours and Holidays When You Can Find the Best Deals

November 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!