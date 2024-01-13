5 Grocery Items That Will Be Cheaper in 2024 (Hopefully)

Whether we like them fried or scrambled, in an omelet or hard boiled, eggs are an easy-to-cook, highly versatile source of protein. Unfortunately, the past few years have seen a spike in egg prices, with costs rising by nearly 50% in 2022 alone. But in the riddle of why eggs got so expensive, we know that chickens — or their health, at least — come first. With a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) impacting the health of chickens, egg production experienced a costly slowdown.

However, Dr. David P. Anderson, a professor of agricultural economics at Texas A&M University, comes bearing good news: Quoted in a Better Homes and Gardens article about grocery prices, Anderson suggests that, depending on what happens with HPAI, chicken-related production could resume at normal levels. If this sunny-side-up prediction holds, eggs might drop in price by roughly 14.7%