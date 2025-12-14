These Grocery Items Have Gotten Less Expensive Since Trump Took Office

Aja Koska / iStock.com

Commitment to Our Readers GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology. 20 Years

Helping You Live Richer Reviewed

by Experts Trusted by

Millions of Readers

President Donald Trump promised that on day one of his second term in office that he would lower the price of groceries. However, the average shopper in the United States is still feeling the sting at the checkout counter as Trump’s tariffs and economic policies have failed to really make a dent in most Americans’ grocery bills.

The flip side is that there are a few products on the shelves of your local super market that have gone down in price since Trump was reinstated in the White House.

“Price relief here corresponds to farm and commodity cycles, where cheapening wholesale quotes come with surging output, bumper crops and easing feed cost, while processed snacks or branded convenience foods carry layers of labor, packaging, marketing, and tariffs that press shelf prices ever upward,” shared Peter Miller, a performance nutrition coach with Condition Nutrition.

Here are three grocery items that have gotten less expensive since Trump took office.

Dairy Products

Milk, cheese and other products from your favorite diaries have seen a price drop in 2025 which could extend into 2026. The Cheese Report found that the USDA’s milk production forecast was sent to go up in August of 2025 and the high cow inventories, as well as productivity rates could flow through to next year.

Top Offers for {{current_month-name}} {{current_year}}

Cheese, butter and non-fat dry milk dropped in the third quarter of 2025 as a result of recent price declines and increased milk supplies.

Eggs

Edible, and incredibly expensive at the end of the Biden presidency, eggs were a controversial grocery topic when Trump took office in January. Since then, NPR reported that the average price for a dozen Grade A eggs dropped to $5.12 in April of 2025 after reaching a record $6.23 the previous month, the first month-to-month drop in egg prices since October 2024.

This lowering in cost is mainly due to a supply of eggs that were rebuilt after the bird flu losses of 2024. Now that chickens are healthy, they are producing more eggs and can meet the market demand.

Pantry Staples

Miller explained that, “Thousands upon thousands of private-label pantry goods become marked-down by big-box chains in Target, so the period is now one in which shoppers pay less for everyday pasta, canned tomatoes, and store-brand breakfast cereal than they ever did at the beginning.”

Target released a statement in November stating that to help families make ends meet during the holidays, giant retailers would be lowering prices on “3,000 food, beverage and essential items to help consumers save on the products they rely on most.” This included pantry staples, along with essential household goods.

Editor’s note: Prices are accurate as of Dec. 12, 2025. Prices and availability may vary by location.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

Top Offers for {{current_month-name}} {{current_year}}