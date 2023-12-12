How To Get Your Drinks for Half-Off (or Free) for the Remainder of the December Holiday Season at Starbucks

leekris / Getty Images

With time off from work and weekends chock full of activity, Americans tend to spend more in the summer months than during other times of the year. But nothing beats December’s festive drain on the wallets, so its important to sniff out money saving deals where you can this month.

And deals are very merry when they’re on something you buy so frequently (coffee), at a mega-popular, but pricey, retailer (Starbucks)!

As part of its “Festive ThursYays” promotion, Starbucks is giving its Rewards members 50% off any “handcrafted” drink from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at participating stores. This includes any drink handmade by your Starbucks barista, including coffee and tea — and holiday drinks, like an iced gingerbread oat milk chai or peppermint mocha, per USA Today.

The event started Dec. 7 and is available for the next three Thursdays: Dec. 14, 21 and 28. It is limited to one drink per customer and is available exclusively to Rewards members through the Starbucks app (not through Uber Eats, DoorDash or Starbucks Delivers). To sign up, head to the Starbucks site or download the app and get the coupon.

Additionally, buying a barista-designed concoction can also get you a free short Starbucks hot chocolate every Saturday and Sunday in December. Handcrafted drink purchases have to be size grande or larger and the promotion excludes brewed coffee, tea and ready-to-drink beverages.

With over 15,000 Starbucks stores in the U.S., it shouldn’t be hard to check out this year’s festive cups and get one filled with a holiday drink, like a Peppermint Mocha, Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte or Caramel Brulée Latte.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates