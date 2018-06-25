Starbucks Net Worth: How Much Is Starbucks Worth & Is It Worth Investing?

Starbucks has made specialty coffee mainstream, exploding from a few shops into a seemingly ubiquitous coffee and merchandising empire with more than 33,000 stores across the globe. Labor shortages and the ongoing effects of the pandemic, especially on global operations, however, might give prospective investors pause before making a venti investment in Starbucks stock.

What Starbucks Is Worth SBUX Share Price, 52-Week Range $88.74-$126.30 2020 Revenue $23.518 2020 Profit $928.3M GOBankingRates’ Evaluation of

Starbucks Net Worth $19.729B All information on 52-week range accurate as of Nov. 3, 2021.

About Starbucks Headquarters Seattle Year Founded 1971 CEO Kevin Johnson Salary (2020) $1,540,379

Starbucks Market Cap: $ 132.778B

Market capitalization is determined by the total dollar value of a company’s outstanding shares, which helps investors determine the relative size of a company. Starbucks’ narrow range throughout 2021, with a difference of around $6.7 billion between the lowest and highest values, might indicate relative market stability for the Starbucks share price. The company’s stock had been trending steadily upward until the COVID-19 outbreak took hold in important markets like China — it’s second-largest, after the U.S. — before spreading globally. Although the stock dipped sharply at the beginning of the pandemic and the company continues to feel the impact of labor shortages and other fallout, shares are up 29.64% in the last year and 4.18% year to date.

Starbucks Net Worth: $19.729B

Market caps offer a view of what the market values a company at, but that value is also susceptible to change on an almost-hourly basis due to external market forces and investors fighting over the value of shares.

In an effort to bypass market volatility, the GOBankingRates Evaluation calculates a company’s net worth based on recent annual reports of income and profit, while also taking into consideration its assets and liabilities.

Based on its revenue and profits from the past three years, Starbucks’ net worth is $19.729 billion.

Starbucks Closes Stores, Pulls Products, Launches Credit Card

Starbucks went public in June 1992 at $17 per share. Starting out with 165 locations upon going public, the company has since dramatically increased its brick-and-mortar presence. Starbucks’ continuous growth has had some thinking the company overexpanded from the mid-2000s on.

Consequently, Starbucks announced in a June 2018 press release that it would close 150 stores in “densely penetrated markets,” although the coffee retailer still had success expanding internationally.

Starbucks hasn’t limited its expansion — or overexpansion — to stores. The company sells way more than just coffee; it also offers a food menu and sells Starbucks tumblers, mugs, brewing equipment and accessories, tote bags and apparel. Its branded line of beverages is also sold in grocery and retailer outlets — and it recently expanded those products’ reach via a collaboration with Nestle to make coffee beverages available in Southeast Asia, Oceana and Latin America.

As Starbucks has grown, the company has explored new ways to improve its customer experience by offering trendy or seasonal items, new ordering and purchase options — such as its own retail rewards credit card, plus mobile pay and mobile ordering for in-store pickup — and delivery through third parties. The Starbucks app lets customers pay with their phones, find stores and keep track of Starbucks Rewards, a points-per-purchase program that eventually adds up to free food and drinks.

Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Report

Starbucks narrowly beat analysts’ earning estimates for the fourth quarter, with $1 earnings per share compared to 99 cents predicted, according to CNBC. Net income rose $1.49 per share on $1.76 billion compared to 33 cents per share and $392.6 million in revenue last year. Revenue rose 31% to $8.1 billion in Q4 but fell short of the $8.21 billion estimate.

Full-year net revenue came in at $29.1 billion, a 24% increase over the last 53 weeks, mostly from an increase in comparable store sales.

U.S. same-store sales increased 22% in Q4, CNBC reported, and international same-store sales grew 3%. Notably, Rewards program membership increased 28% last year, to nearly 25 million — more than half of Starbucks’ customers.

Looking Ahead It its guidance for fiscal year 2022, Starbucks said it expects to see global comparable store sales growth increase in the high single digits and global net new Starbucks stores increase by 2,000. In addition, it anticipates global revenue between $32.35 billion and $33.08 billion — a solid increase over its $29.1 billion revenue for 2021. The company announced that it would increase wages next year to attract and retain talent. By next summer, all hourly retail workers in the U.S. will average almost $17 an hour. Starbucks noted in its earnings call that it, like many food-and-beverage-service chains, was experiencing a labor shortage exacerbated by high turnover. One way Starbucks encourages stability in its share price is by buying back stock, thereby reducing the number of outstanding shares. Between the buybacks and dividends, Starbucks expects to return $20 billion to shareholders over the next three years.

Daria Uhlig contributed to the reporting for this article.

