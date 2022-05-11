Does Jack in the Box Accept SNAP EBT Cards for Payment?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps low-income families and individuals purchase food they need from participating locations. SNAP benefits typically can’t be used to buy hot and ready-to-eat food, but there may be an exception depending on where you live and your personal situation.

Jack in the Box accepts SNAP EBT cards in states participating in the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP), such as Arizona and California. The RMP is a state option that allows certain SNAP beneficiaries, who might be unable to prepare food for themselves, to be able to buy prepared meals at participating restaurants using their SNAP EBT cards.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, to be eligible for the RMP, you must:

Be living in a state participating in the RMP

Elderly (60 years or older)

Disabled (receive disability benefits due to a permanent disability or blindness)

Homeless

The spouse of a SNAP recipient who is eligible for the RMP

While the RMP is available in six states, only Jack in the Box locations in California and Arizona accept SNAP EBT as payment, Low Income Relief reported.

If your local Jack in the Box doesn’t participate in the RMP, you may still be able to use your SNAP EBT to purchase staple food items that you can take home and prepare. Make sure to call or visit your nearby Jack in the Box to ask if they accept SNAP EBT in-stores.

To find the closest Jack in the Box location, Low Income Relief recommends using the chain’s store locator.

