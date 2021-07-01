Fourth of July Freebies and Specials You Won’t Want to Miss
Fourth of July festivities are kicking off this weekend with plenty of reasons to celebrate — independence, the ability to attend social gatherings once again and plenty of deals and specials to enjoy. Besides the typical cookout and fireworks, here are some of the freebies and specials to look forward to this holiday weekend.
See: The Best Fourth of July Sales: Deals at Best Buy, Home Depot, Wayfair and More
Find: Companies That Make a Killing From Your 4th of July Purchases
Cafés and Bakeries
- Panera Bread: Vaccinated Panera customers can stop by for a free bagel with proof of vaccination at participating locations from July 2-4.
Coffee Shops
- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: When you buy one regular or larger Ice Blended drink between 2 pm and closing, you can get a second one free from July 2-4.
- Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme is giving away a free Original Glazed dozen with any dozen purchased from June 28 through July 4 at participating locations.
Fast Food
- Carl’s Junior: By signing up for the Carl’s Jr. newsletter and retrieving a code, you can get a free small fry and a small drink when you purchase any Western Bacon Cheeseburger.
- Jollibee: This Filipino multination chain offers a $19.99 fried chicken sampler through July 13.
- Quiznos: Loyalty club members can enjoy a free sub with the purchase of a Big Easy Muffuletta.
Fireworks
- Phantom Fireworks: Code “TXT1” at checkout can get you a free pack of gold sparklers with your purchase.
- TNT Fireworks: When you join the TNT Club, you can receive a few freebies including a poster, temporary tattoos plus more.
Food Delivery
- Goldbelly: GoldBelly is hostings its “United Tastes of America” deal and new customers can use code “GetInMyBELLY” for $15 off of purchases of $50 or more.
- Instacart: Enjoy free delivery on Fourth of July orders of $35 or more.
- Mrs. Fields: Mrs. Fields has a Fourth of July sale with 20% off cookie treats.
- Teton Waters Ranch: Order before July 4 and get 10% off burgers, hot dogs or sausages with code “TWRDELISHJ4.”
Meal Kits
- EveryPlate: Using code “EPJULY4TH,” you can enjoy meals kits for $1.99 plus an additional 20% off two or more boxes.
- HelloFresh: Use code “HFJULY4TH” through July 4 for 14 free meals.
- Home Chef: New customers can use code “DELISHFOURTH90” through July 4 for 10 free meals.
Pizza
- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: You can get an additional $20 gift card when you purchase a $50 Grimaldi’s Pizzeria gift card between July 2 and July 5.
- Slice: Get $5 off any order of $20 or more with code “PIE4JULY” through July 6.
See: Best Off-the-Grid Places to Visit Fourth of July Weekend
Find: Gas Shortages Ahead of July 4th Weekend Caused By Lack of Truck Drivers, Not Low Supply
Sit-Down Restaurants
- Fogo de Chão: This upscale Brazillian chain offers a free Full Churrasco Experience for kids 12 and under July 4 when you purchase an adult Full Churrasco Experience.
- IHOP: Pancake lovers can buy a $25 IHOP gift card and get a free $5 gift card through July 25. Cards expire on August 29.
- Miller’s Ale House: Military service members and veterans can get 50% off meals this Independence Day.
- Red Robin: Having a cookout for the Fourth? Red Robin offers 15% off of catering orders of $50 or more through July 5 with code “CATERING15.”
- STK Steakhouse: Dine-in customers can get a Red, White & Blue Lobster & Cheddar Au Gratin for $17.76 while take-out customers can enjoy $10 off a purchase of $50 or more between July 3 and July 5.
More From GOBankingRates
- From New York to California: A Spotlight on Beloved Small Businesses Across All 50 States
- Quick and Easy Ways To Support Small Businesses Today
- Small Businesses That Celebrities Love
- How To Keep Your Financial Planning On Track in 2021