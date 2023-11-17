Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Kroger Is Offering an Affordable Thanksgiving Dinner Meal (Including Turkey) That Feeds 10 for Under $50

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Kroger Supermarket. Kroger is one of the largest grocery store chains in the United States. stock photo
jetcityimage / iStock.com

Are you doing Thanksgiving on a budget this year? Kroger is doing a “Freshgiving meal,” offering customers a basket of holiday staples for less than $5 per person.

“This year, we are bringing more to the table for less, with a holiday basket that gives thanks no matter what your traditions are. Food connects us all,” Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s Chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

Kroger listed these holiday favorites that will feed ten people for under $50:

  • Kroger Whole Frozen Turkey (14-16 pounds)
  • Ocean Spray Fresh Premium Cranberries
  • Sweet Jewel Yams
  • Kroger Idaho Potatoes
  • Campbell’s Turkey Gravy 
  • Kroger Turkey Stuffing
  • Kroger Chicken Broth
  • Kroger Super Sweet Corn
  • Kroger Baby Carrots
  • Del Monte French Style Green Beans
  • Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup
  • Kroger Crispy French Fried Onions
  • Kroger Brown and Serve Rolls 
  • Bakery Fresh Goodness Pumpkin Pie (10 inch)
  • Cool Whip Original Whipped Cream Topping

The grocery chain noted you can score additional savings, including weekly digital deals, Kroger’s 5x event ending Nov. 28, which allows digital coupons to be redeemed up to five times, 4X fuel points on Fridays and 4X fuel points on gift card purchases.

For those who don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving, Kroger offers Home Chef heat-and-eat Thanksgiving meals and sides. This includes a boneless turkey and five sides that will feed six people, starting at $65. For the sides, customers can choose old-fashioned bread stuffing, sweet potato souffle, turkey gravy, creamy scalloped potatoes and more.

You can skip the wait and order your meal ahead of time, shop in-store, order through Kroger Pickup or get it delivered.

