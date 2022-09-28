Advertiser Disclosure
McDonald’s Latest Collab to Offer Adult Happy Meals With Grimace, Hamburglar & Birdie Toys

Des Plaines, IL, USA - May 4, 2011: Original McDonald's franchise, opened by Ray Kroc on April 15, 1955.
patty_c / Getty Images

Appealing to kids of all ages is one of McDonald’s’ key measures of success. And with nostalgia being a big business now, the world’s biggest restaurant has announced it will be offering adults their own Happy Meals in restaurants, drive-thrus and through the McDonald’s app, starting October 3.

According to the New York Post, the new Happy Meal for adults — officially named the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box — will consist of either a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries and a drink. Each will come with a figurine of either Grimace, the Hamburgler, Birdie or Cactus Buddy.

What's a boxed meal at McDonald's without a surprise inside? Open it up to find one of four collectible figurines made just for the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box - Grimace®, the Hamburglar®, and Birdie® are back and are now joined by Cactus Buddy!, exclusively within the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box.
Credit: McDonald’s

The Happy Meal box itself has been designed by CPFM and promises to stir up pleasant memories of days gone by.

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” said McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer Tariq Hassan in a press release.

Customers will also have the chance to win exclusive merchandise when they buy a box through the app, including custom items like t-shirts, a Grimace Chair and more.

Cactus Plant Flea Market also plans on offering a limited-edition line of merchandise through its website and via the McDonald’s App.

McDonald’s is no stranger to celebrity collaborations, and this meal deal is a partnership between it and popular streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market (CPFM), which has been linked to superstars Pharrell and Kanye West in recent years, per CBS News.

David Nadelle is a freelance editor and writer based in Ottawa, Canada. After working in the energy industry for 18 years, he decided to change careers in 2016 and concentrate full-time on all aspects of writing. He recently completed a technical communication diploma and holds previous university degrees in journalism, sociology and criminology. David has covered a wide variety of financial and lifestyle topics for numerous publications and has experience copywriting for the retail industry.
