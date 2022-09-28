McDonald’s Latest Collab to Offer Adult Happy Meals With Grimace, Hamburglar & Birdie Toys

patty_c / Getty Images

Appealing to kids of all ages is one of McDonald’s’ key measures of success. And with nostalgia being a big business now, the world’s biggest restaurant has announced it will be offering adults their own Happy Meals in restaurants, drive-thrus and through the McDonald’s app, starting October 3.

SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

Discover: 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

According to the New York Post, the new Happy Meal for adults — officially named the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box — will consist of either a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries and a drink. Each will come with a figurine of either Grimace, the Hamburgler, Birdie or Cactus Buddy.

Credit: McDonald’s

The Happy Meal box itself has been designed by CPFM and promises to stir up pleasant memories of days gone by.

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” said McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer Tariq Hassan in a press release.

Make Your Money Work for You

Customers will also have the chance to win exclusive merchandise when they buy a box through the app, including custom items like t-shirts, a Grimace Chair and more.

Cactus Plant Flea Market also plans on offering a limited-edition line of merchandise through its website and via the McDonald’s App.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

McDonald’s is no stranger to celebrity collaborations, and this meal deal is a partnership between it and popular streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market (CPFM), which has been linked to superstars Pharrell and Kanye West in recent years, per CBS News.

More From GOBankingRates