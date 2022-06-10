Does Meijer Accept SNAP Payments for Groceries Using EBT Food Stamps?

M_a_y_a / iStock.com

SNAP provides benefits to eligible low-income households across the U.S. The benefits are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts linked to EBT cards. Meijer, a midwestern supercenter chain, accepts SNAP EBT payments in-store and has recently started accepting EBT payments on meijer.com for home delivery and pickup orders.

See: 10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart

Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

“We’re excited to accept SNAP benefits across our Meijer Pickup and Delivery shopping experiences,” said Derek Steele, Vice President of Customer Strategy for Meijer. “We believe all customers should have access to personalized, convenient, digital shopping services and understand the added benefit this new payment capability provides.”

In stores, swipe your SNAP EBT at the card reader just like you would with a debit card. Most food items are eligible for SNAP, excluding food that is hot at the point of sale.

POLL: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?

To place an order online, log into your Meijer account and add grocery items to your shopping cart. When you get to the payment screen, add your EBT card information as a payment method. Note: Your SNAP EBT card cannot be saved as a payment method to your account. You must enter your information each time you order.

Make Your Money Work for You

Once you enter your SNAP EBT information, select “Confirm card number,” then “Get Balance” and enter the PIN. After entering your PIN, you’ll be able to see your current EBT card balance. You must enter an additional payment method for non-eligible SNAP items and for any pickup or delivery fees.

After going to the next step, you will see the total charged to each card. You can adjust the amount charged to your SNAP EBT card.

Select “Place Order” and enter your PIN again to place the order.

More From GOBankingRates