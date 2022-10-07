It’s National Pizza Month — Grab a Slice of the Best Deals at Domino’s, Pizza Hut and More Restaurants in October

Paul Weaver / SOPA Images / Shutterstock.com

What’s your favorite comfort food? For many Americans, it’s pizza. A recent Harris Poll reported by CNET found that 15% of Americans pegged pizza as their favorite comfort food, ahead of chocolate, ice cream, mac and cheese or potato chips.

Learn More: Trader Joe’s, Costco and Sam’s Club Giving Free Samples Again

Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

Overall, according to data from Grubhub reported by Reader’s Digest, Americans ranked pizza as their fourth favorite food. Pizza margherita — a pie made with basil, fresh mozzarella and fresh tomatoes — got its own spot on the top 50 list, ranking 46th.

Whether you prefer your pizza deep-dish, Chicago-style or foldable NY slices, October gives you plenty of reasons (and opportunities) to indulge. It’s National Pizza Month and many of our favorite chains are offering month-long savings.

Since some of the best pizza comes from local restaurants, though, make sure to check with your favorite pizzeria to see what deals they are serving up.

Make Your Money Work for You

Blaze Pizza

Get any Two-Top 11″ pizza and your choice of drink or dessert for a recession-busting $10 bill at Blaze Pizza. This offer is available for dine-in, take-out or delivery through the app.

Casey’s Pizza

Enjoy savings all month long when you stop into Casey’s for pizza. Celebrate National Sausage Pizza Day on Oct. 11 with a large pie for $10. From Oct. 16-18, get a large breakfast pizza for $14. And from Oct. 27-31 buy a large pizza at Casey’s and get one half-price.

Domino’s

Take 20% off anything when you order online at Domino’s. The pizza delivery chain is also celebrating all month with a mix-and-match deal. Order any two or more items and get each for just $5.99 for take-out or $6.99 for delivery.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars has big sales for anyone who orders online or through the app. Get set for football with the NFL Meal Deal, which includes an Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni Pie, two-liter of soda, and a Crazy Combo for just $13.99. Or substitute the Crazy Combo or an order of Caesar Wings for $4 more, according to the website.

Make Your Money Work for You

Related: Score Deals on Smart TVs, Apple Watches and More During Limited-Time Walmart Sale in October

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is offering two medium pizzas with one topping each for just $6.99 each when you choose to carryout your order. You can also grab an original, large Stuffed Crust Pizza with one topping for $12.99. Or get a regular large one-topping pie for $9.99, which the chain is hailing as their “best delivery deal” on their website.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s is offering a large one-topping pizza for $10, too. But low-carb pizza lovers everywhere are scooping up Papa Bowls. For $8, get a pizza in a bowl. No dough, just your choice of toppings, cheese and sauce.

California Pizza Kitchen

Tired of pizza? Then drop into California Pizza Kitchen during the month of October and order the West Coast Burger, the casual dining chain’s first burger.

“We’re boycotting pizza this month because we know our non-pizza menu items don’t always get the same attention. We want guests to explore our menu and try something new,” said CPK EVP and Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hargrove in a press release.

Make Your Money Work for You

Guests should not be disappointed with the West Coast burger, a blend of Wagyu, Chuck and Brisket topped with cheese, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, and the chain’s own house-made burger sauce.

Plus, delaying your pizza craving in favor of beef will pay off when you also earn a coupon for a free seven-inch pizza on your next visit. A $20 purchase and CPK Rewards membership is required to redeem the free pizza offer, according to the press release.

See: 11 Frozen Foods To Stock Up on at Costco for Busy Fall Days

Explore: California Signs Law Expanding Dolly Parton’s Free Books for Children Program

Between National Taco Day, Amazon’s second Prime Day, Halloween, burgers at CPK and, of course, National Pizza Month, can October actually get any better?

More From GOBankingRates