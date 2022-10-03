Olive Garden Brings Back Its Most Popular Money-Saving Deal for Limited Time

LindaJoHeilman / Getty Images

Olive Garden has announced the return of its popular Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. However, it’s not quite the value it used to be.

The last time Darden Restaurants, Olive Garden’s parent company, brought back the promotion for a limited time was in 2019, and sales only increased marginally, according to Business Insider.

In 2021, Darden president and COO Rick Cardenas said that the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl deal may never come back again. “We have a never-ending abundance every day with our never-ending first course [of soup, salad and breadsticks],” he said on the earnings call at the time.

He also said that the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion had a “negative impact” on sales, Business Insider reported. Essentially, the promo has always been a draw for the restaurant, but not always a money-maker.

With sales currently down though, especially among lower-income customers, Olive Garden is trying to once again entice dine-in customers with a promise of unlimited pasta — albeit at a higher price than before.

The pasta deal will cost $13.99 for unlimited servings, compared to the prior low price of $10.99. Additionally, proteins such as meatballs, Italian sausage or Crispy Chicken Fritta will set you back another $4.99.

Pasta choices include fettucine, spaghetti, angel hair and rigatoni. Sauce choices are alfredo, marinara, meat sauce, creamy mushroom and five cheese marinara.

The promotion begins today, October 3, 2022, and ends November 20. Bon appétit!

