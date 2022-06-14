Does ShopRite Accept SNAP Payments for Groceries Using EBT Food Stamps?

eclipse_images / Getty Images

ShopRite, a retail cooperative chain of more than 250 independently owned stores, accepts SNAP EBT as a form of payment at all store locations. You can use your EBT to purchase eligible food items in stores and for online grocery orders in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut and Pennsylvania .

See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

Find: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

Benefits are deposited into SNAP accounts monthly, and the accounts are linked to EBT cards. SNAP benefits can be used to purchase most food items, such as:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants that produce food for the household to eat

POLL: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?

When shopping in stores, swipe your EBT card at the card reader and enter your PIN to purchase SNAP-eligible products. An alternate payment method must be used for items that do not fall under the SNAP program.

To make an online grocery order, you’ll need a ShopRite online account. Visit Shoprite.com or use the ShopRite mobile app and add your grocery items to your cart. During checkout, select “Pay Online” and select the “Place Order” button. Next, select “EBT SNAP” as the payment method to complete your order.

Make Your Money Work for You

Before completing your order, make sure to click the “Reserve Pickup Time” or “Reserve Delivery Time” link at the top right of the page. No minimum purchase is required.

According to ShopRite, EBT funds will be withdrawn immediately and any refund adjustments will be made after your order is completed.

More From GOBankingRates