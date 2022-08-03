Advertiser Disclosure
SNAP Schedule: Maryland Independence Card EBT Benefit Payments for August 2022

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Father grocery shopping at the supermarket stock photo
Yagi-Studio / iStock.com

SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households across the country. SNAP is administered by the Maryland Department of Human Services and benefits are issued monthly via the Maryland Independence Card, the state’s version of the EBT card.

According to the Maryland DHS, the Independence Card can only be used to purchase food and plants and seeds to grow food for your household to eat. SNAP benefits cannot be used to purchase non-food items, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, vitamins and medicines and hot foods that are ready to eat. The Independence Card can be used anywhere that accepts EBT payments in stores and online.

SNAP eligibility is determined by household income and other criteria. Able-bodied adults between 16 and 60 years of age must register for work, accept an offer of suitable work and take part in an employment and training program when referred to one by the local department of social services.

If your household passes SNAP eligibility tests, your monthly benefit amount will depend on the number of people in your household and how much monthly income is left after certain expenses are subtracted.

To apply for Maryland SNAP, you can fill out an application online at myDHR. You can also ask your local agency for a SNAP application in person, over the phone, by mail or someone else may get one for you. You can download a SNAP application to fill out, as well.

SNAP benefits in Maryland are sent out from the 4th to the 23rd of the month. The day your benefits are available on your Independence Card is based on the first three letters of your last name.

Here is the August deposit schedule for the Maryland Independence Card.

First three letters of last name between:Benefits available:
AAA and BAOAugust 4th
BAP and BQZAugust 5th
BRA and CAQAugust 6th
CAR and COQAugust 7th
COR and DIZAugust 8th
DJA and FISAugust 9th
FIT and GONAugust 10th
GOO and HAXAugust 11th
HAY and JABAugust 12th
JAC and KIMAugust 13th
KIN and LOXAugust 14th
LOY and MCOAugust 15th
MCP and NEFAugust 16th
NEG and PGZAugust 17th
PHA and RICAugust 18th
RID and SDZAugust 19th
SEA and STCAugust 20th
STD and TRAAugust 21st
TRB and WESAugust 22nd
WET and ZZZAugust 23rd
Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

