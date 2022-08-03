SNAP Schedule: Maryland Independence Card EBT Benefit Payments for August 2022

SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households across the country. SNAP is administered by the Maryland Department of Human Services and benefits are issued monthly via the Maryland Independence Card, the state’s version of the EBT card.

According to the Maryland DHS, the Independence Card can only be used to purchase food and plants and seeds to grow food for your household to eat. SNAP benefits cannot be used to purchase non-food items, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, vitamins and medicines and hot foods that are ready to eat. The Independence Card can be used anywhere that accepts EBT payments in stores and online.

SNAP eligibility is determined by household income and other criteria. Able-bodied adults between 16 and 60 years of age must register for work, accept an offer of suitable work and take part in an employment and training program when referred to one by the local department of social services.

If your household passes SNAP eligibility tests, your monthly benefit amount will depend on the number of people in your household and how much monthly income is left after certain expenses are subtracted.

To apply for Maryland SNAP, you can fill out an application online at myDHR. You can also ask your local agency for a SNAP application in person, over the phone, by mail or someone else may get one for you. You can download a SNAP application to fill out, as well.

SNAP benefits in Maryland are sent out from the 4th to the 23rd of the month. The day your benefits are available on your Independence Card is based on the first three letters of your last name.

Here is the August deposit schedule for the Maryland Independence Card.

First three letters of last name between: Benefits available: AAA and BAO August 4th BAP and BQZ August 5th BRA and CAQ August 6th CAR and COQ August 7th COR and DIZ August 8th DJA and FIS August 9th FIT and GON August 10th GOO and HAX August 11th HAY and JAB August 12th JAC and KIM August 13th KIN and LOX August 14th LOY and MCO August 15th MCP and NEF August 16th NEG and PGZ August 17th PHA and RIC August 18th RID and SDZ August 19th SEA and STC August 20th STD and TRA August 21st TRB and WES August 22nd WET and ZZZ August 23rd

