Stimulus Update: Will My State Receive Summer Pandemic Emergency Nutrition Benefits?

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) provides temporary emergency food assistance to eligible schoolchildren. The USDA has approved an extension of the state P-EBT plan for summer 2022 in some states, GOBankingRates previously reported.

Children who would have received free or reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Act (or who received P-EBT benefits during the school year) may be eligible to receive these benefits over the summer. The program delivers money for food to eligible children in the form of an EBT card, similar to the card those who receive SNAP benefits receive.

For 2022, only seven states have been approved to operate a Pandemic EBT program this summer. Those states are:

Alabama.

Colorado.

Indiana.

Michigan.

North Carolina.

Vermont.

Wisconsin.

