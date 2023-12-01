Advertiser Disclosure
Subway To Start Selling Footlong Cookies — How To Get Yours for Free in December

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Subway, an American fast food restaurant chain specialist in sandwiches, salads and pizza. Logo on the front door stock photo
Manuel Milan / iStock.com

Subway has announced a sweet menu item coming next month. To celebrate, the chain will hand out one free footlong cookie at select locations in Chicago, Dallas, Miami and New York on National Cookie Day.

On December 4 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., select Subway restaurants will transform into “Cookieway” and give away free footlong cookies with the purchase of a footlong sub while supplies last.

Subway will be the exclusive home of the footlong cookie, but it’s not the first time the chain sold these special treats. The restaurant sold footlong cookies for National Cookie Day in 2022, and the Cookieway pop-up in Miami ran out of supplies in less than two hours.

“The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu,” said Paul Fabre, senior vice president of culinary and innovation at Subway. “At Cookieway this year, our guests will get a sneak peek of an even better footlong cookie: thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chips and served warm – right out of the oven.”

If you can’t make it to Cookieway, Subway is celebrating with more cookies. 

From now through Dec. 31, every cookie sold will support the Subway Cares Foundation, which runs Subway’s Fresh Start Scholarships program. The program offers $2,500 in tuition assistance to Subway Sandwich Artists. Subway MVP Rewards members can also take advantage of a bonus reward and get a free cookie with the purchase of a six-inch or footlong sub.

If you want to grab a free footlong cookie, here are the restaurants’ locations:

  • Chicago: 604 S Wabash Ave., Suite D, Chicago, IL 60605
  • Dallas: 1222 Commerce Street, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75202
  • Miami: 2795 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140
  • New York City: 545 8 Ave., New York, NY 10018

