5 Ways To Get Groceries for Free

Over the past year, your grocery bill has skyrocketed. You’re not alone, as prices for food at home surged 10.8% for the year ended April 2022 — the largest 12-month percentage increase since the period ending November 1980 — according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

To give a bit more context, the average price of a dozen eggs was $1.64 in June 2021 but increased to $2.71 by June 2022. Another example: The average price of one pound of 100% ground roast coffee was $4.61 in June 2021 but skyrocketed to $5.79 in June 2022.

Given these price increases, you may have decided to get creative to lower your grocery bill. Specifically, you may want to find as many ways as possible to get free food.

Thankfully, this might be easier than you think. If you’re willing to dedicate a bit of time and effort to the cause, it might literally pay.

Ready to get started? Here’s a look at five ways you can get groceries for free.