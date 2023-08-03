Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

Costco Will Give You Free Groceries in Exchange for Old Electronics; Here’s How To Take Advantage

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Indianapolis - Circa August 2019: Costco Wholesale Location.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

For regular Costco customers who love the retail giant for its incredible bargains, there’s an exclusive deal that’s easy to overlook yet potentially one of the most rewarding of all.

It’s the Costco Trade-In program, a unique initiative designed to exchange your old electronics for Costco credit that can be used towards anything in the store, including your grocery shopping.

How does Costco’s Trade-Up program work?

Costco’s Trade-Up program, operated in partnership with Phobio, allows customers to exchange a range of old electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles. The process is simple and user-friendly. Customers can visit the program’s dedicated website and choose the specific device they wish to trade up.

Once selected, the website will give an estimate based on the device’s condition and the market value. If the customer agrees to the offer, they can print a free shipping label to send the device to Costco for verification. Once Costco receives and inspects the device, a Costco Card equivalent to the agreed value will be issued, which can be received either digitally or physically via mail.

Make Your Money Work for You

There are, however, some restrictions to bear in mind. Damaged or non-functional items will not be accepted, and specific devices may have particular trade-in stipulations, such as a minimum storage capacity. Therefore, it’s advisable to check the site’s criteria for each device before initiating a trade.

Why participate in Costco’s Trade-Up program?

The Costco Trade-Up program provides a practical solution for those seeking to declutter and dispose of unwanted electronics. It presents a win-win situation, allowing participants to reduce e-waste while earning store credit. The process is seamless and cost-effective, with no shipping charges for sending items to Costco.

This credit can then be used for purchases at Costco, both in-store and online, which can include your next batch of groceries. This makes it an excellent strategy for making the most out of devices that would otherwise just be collecting dust.

Similar Trade-In Programs

If you’re not a Costco member, don’t worry. Several retailers offer similar services. For instance, Target, Best Buy, and GameStop also have trade-in programs that let customers exchange old electronics for store credit. These programs follow a similar procedure, offering quotes for used devices and credit based on the item’s condition.

Make Your Money Work for You

The Costco Trade-Up program is a savvy way to get the most out of your outdated electronics. By offering an environmentally friendly option to reduce clutter, and the chance to earn free groceries, it is indeed a deal worth considering.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

13 Fan-Favorite Aldi Products, According to 70K+ of the Store’s Shoppers

Shopping

13 Fan-Favorite Aldi Products, According to 70K+ of the Store's Shoppers

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Walmart Brand Products To Avoid Buying

Shopping

9 Walmart Brand Products To Avoid Buying

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Truth About Temu: Is It Safe and Is It Worth Your Money?

Shopping

The Truth About Temu: Is It Safe and Is It Worth Your Money?

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Walmart Layaway: What To Know for Your Holiday Shopping in 2023

Shopping

Walmart Layaway: What To Know for Your Holiday Shopping in 2023

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Overpriced Clothing Items To Stay Away From Buying

Shopping

7 Overpriced Clothing Items To Stay Away From Buying

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

If You Buy Only One Thing at Dollar Tree, Make It This, According to Superfans

Shopping

If You Buy Only One Thing at Dollar Tree, Make It This, According to Superfans

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Household Staples That Are a Waste of Money

Shopping

6 Household Staples That Are a Waste of Money

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Prime Try Before You Buy: How To Try On Clothing From Amazon for Free

Shopping

Prime Try Before You Buy: How To Try On Clothing From Amazon for Free

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Best Clothing Deals at Walmart for the Last Week of September

Shopping

8 Best Clothing Deals at Walmart for the Last Week of September

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

Shopping

8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey’s Costco Shopping List: 8 Grocery Items He Says To Avoid

Shopping

Dave Ramsey's Costco Shopping List: 8 Grocery Items He Says To Avoid

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Best Clothing Deals at Target This September

Shopping

5 Best Clothing Deals at Target This September

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Best Costco Items To Buy That Aren’t Food, According to These Fans

Shopping

8 Best Costco Items To Buy That Aren't Food, According to These Fans

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Shop at Wegmans on This Day of the Week

Shopping

Don't Shop at Wegmans on This Day of the Week

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Things You Should Never Buy on Craigslist

Shopping

10 Things You Should Never Buy on Craigslist

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Things You Should Never Buy at an Estate Sale

Shopping

10 Things You Should Never Buy at an Estate Sale

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!