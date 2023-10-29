8 Affordable Christmas Items Available at Costco Now

Geoffrey Swaine / Shutterstock.com

Do you decorate for Christmas before or after Thanksgiving? If waiting until Black Friday seems like “last minute” to you, you’re in luck. Costco has you covered for everyone who likes to rip down their Halloween Jack-o-lanterns and make way for Christmas lights on November 1.

The wholesale club already has a dazzling array of Christmas décor, trees, and lights lining their aisle. Here are some of our favorite affordable items.

Kirkland Signature Nativity Set

Nativity sets often become heirloom pieces, passed on through the generations. Add this Kirkland Signature nativity set to your Christmas décor to enjoy for decades. The 13-piece, hand-crafted, hand-painted set retails for less than $115 and looks perfect under your tree or on a mantle. The manger measures 16 inches high and includes everything you need to commemorate the holiday spirit.

Candy Cane Pathway Lights (8-Count)

Welcome visitors, including Santa, to your home by illuminating your path with these fun red and white candy canes. The perfect addition to your outdoor holiday lighting, each candy cane features 30 LEDs. The wire offers enough spacing to leave up to 36 inches between candy canes to cover even the longest walkway. Best of all, they retail at Costco for under $50, with next-day shipping available in many areas.

Lenox Holiday Florentine & Pearl Lit Figures

Lenox statues are another heirloom-quality piece to adorn your home for the holidays. Costco offers these lighted figures with 24K gold accents for $59.99 each. Choose from an angel, nutcracker, Santa, or a Christmas tree, all measuring just under 11 inches tall. Or, at this price, collect the whole set to make a stunning display anywhere in your home. The lights have a 6-hour timer with a switch concealed in the base.

Holiday Glitter Lantern with LED Light

When the concept of a snow globe meets a trendy lantern design, you have the perfect holiday décor for any home! We’ve seen similar holiday lanterns for much more than $29.99 at other retailers. These make the perfect holiday gift for the family that has everything or is an ideal addition to your own tabletop decorations. Choose from Santa, a holiday village setting, or a family of adorable snowmen. Each lantern has a 6-hour timer for the LEDs and measures more than 13 inches high.

Sylvania Multi Color C9 LED Lights

There is nothing like the traditional look of C9 lights to brighten your home for the holidays. C9 lights are larger than C7 bulbs for a bold look. These LEDs stay cool to the touch and burn less electricity than the C9 bulbs of our youth, while still providing the brightness you want.

Use them indoors on your Christmas tree or outside across your roofline, around windows, or on bushes for a cohesive design. You can connect up to 36 sets of 50 lights. This package from Costco contains four strands of 50 lights each for just $39.99, or $10 a set!

Plush Snowman Family

If your home isn’t decorated for the holidays without a few snowmen, this is the set for you. Measuring from just over 11 inches up to 24.4 inches, this snowman family of three is ready to bring the cheer to your home. The snowman family carries a wreath and sled, all decked out for the cold weather. These cuddly plush decorations can brighten the space around your Christmas tree, in your foyer, or even in the window. However, the snowmen are not weatherproof, so you’ll want to keep them inside. Best of all, they cost just $48.99, making them the perfect price for a holiday gift, too.

Disney Holiday Village Set or Animated Holiday Village Set

Disney fans are already clamoring for Costco’s Disney Holiday Villages. Choose from the all-in-one animated village with lights and music or a 13-piece set of individual figures, houses, and a Christmas tree, each just $139.99. The animated village is an all-in-one set with four buildings surrounding a center Christmas tree. Either set is sure to bring years of holiday cheer to your home.

Pre-lit Micro LED Artificial Potted Tree

Whether you’re looking for a second Christmas tree for your porch, bedroom, or dining room or need a main tree for a small space, this 4-foot, 5-inch pre-lit Aspen with frost branches fits the bill. Due to its 1,099 thick branch tips, it looks much nicer and fuller than some of the “mini” trees we’ve seen at other stores.

The tree features 200 Radiant Micro-LEDs to give it a warm glow and five different lighting effects (all remote-controlled) for variety. Brighten any corner of your home with this fun tree; the sturdy base helps ensure pets won’t knock it over, either.

Costco Holiday Shopping Starts Now

According to some shoppers, it’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit. Stop into Costco to see what your local wholesale club has decked their massive aisles or browse online for your favorite finds. The season is here!

