10 Best Early Black Friday Deals Already on Amazon

By Nicole Spector
Amazon has long been a major player in the Black Friday space, and this year is no exception. They are getting way ahead of the game.

The e-commerce giant that sports a market cap of $1.324 trillion is already dishing out enticing and worthwhile Black Friday deals. Let’s consider some clear winners on Amazon and hash out how fat your savings will be.

Samsonite Luggage

The Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage is on sale on Amazon for $119, down from $125. It’s not an incredible amount of savings, but every dollar counts right now.

Razer Blade 15

On Amazon, the Razer Blade 15, a computer designed for sophisticated gaming, is currently on sale at Amazon for $2,500. That’s $300 less than what BestBuy has this item priced at.

Samsung 65″ S90C OLED 4K TV

TVs are a hot commodity around Black Friday, and Amazon isn’t disappointing. The Samsung 65″ S90C OLED 4K TV is now $1,568 (a 40% value) on Amazon, significantly less than what competitors such as Best Buy has an extremely similar product priced at — $2,600!

Luna Adult Weighted Blanket

Cozy up and combat anxiety with the Luna Adult Weighted Blanket. This item was $109 previously on Amazon, and has been slashed by 40% — now priced at $65. This comforting essential goes for more money on Luna’s site.

Sony WF-C700N Earbuds

Check out these sleek, noise-cancelling earbuds now while they’re on mega sale. On Amazon, they’re currently priced at $85.49 — down from $120.

Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

This exercise machine was previously priced at $399 on Amazon; now the site has it featured for under $165, making for nearly 60% savings. Meanwhile a similar, if not identical, product is fetching $280.87 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

iRobot Roomba i4 Evo

What’s a modern home without a robot vacuum? Get the iRobot Roomba 14 Evo for $210 — down from $399, which constitutes a savings of nearly 50%.

MacBook Pro 13 

Getting a discount on Mac products is a tall order, but Amazon is making the task a little easier by pricing the Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB ​​​​​​​SSD ​​​​​​​Storage, Touch Bar, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera at $1,049. It was previously priced at $1,299.

Bose Headphones 700

Right now on Amazon, the Bose Headphones 700, Noise Canceling Bluetooth Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Built-In Microphone for Clear Calls and Alexa Voice Control in black are priced at $299. They used to be $379.

Apple AirPods Pro

Yet another standout product designed for listening to music and other media is the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds. They’re currently on sale for $189 on Amazon. That’s nearly 25% less than their normal price tag on the site.

Disclaimer: Prices accurate as of 10/20/23.

