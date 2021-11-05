Doing Your Holiday Shopping Early? Keep These Return Policies From Target, Amazon, Costco & More In Mind

With the holidays fast approaching and the risk of shelves being empty or items not arriving on time due to supply chain disruptions and congested ports, there’s one silver lining — many stores are extending return policies. But make sure to read the fine print since policies can change by location. Gift receipts, when available, are also a good idea to get.

Stores With An Extended Holiday Returns Period

Walmart

The chain has extended holiday returns. Most items with less than a 90-day return window that customers buy or receive from Nov. 1, through Dec. 25, begin their return period on Dec. 26. Marketplace seller participation varies and returns are available for nearly everything Walmart sells.

Target

Target also has an extended holiday return policy. For electronics and entertainment items purchased Oct. 1 through Dec. 25, the refund period will begin on Dec. 26.

For all electronics and entertainment items (excluding Apple products) purchased between Oct. 1-Dec. 25, the 30-day refund period will start on Dec. 26 and must be returned by Jan. 24.

For all Apple products (excluding mobile phones) purchased between Oct. 1-Dec. 25, the 15-day refund period will start on Dec. 26 and must be returned by Jan. 9.

For mobile phones purchased in-store or online via Order Pickup between Oct. 1-Dec. 25, the 14-day refund window starts on Dec. 26 and must be returned by Jan. 8.

Amazon

For the holiday season, most of the items purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 can be returned until Jan. 31, 2022.

Kohl’s

The Kohl’s Return Policy allows you to return most merchandise purchased in-store and Kohls.com for up to 180 days after the original purchase date, with or without a receipt. The chain has a special holiday return policy for premium electronics: Any item purchased between Nov. 1 through Dec. 25 may be returned through Jan. 31, 2022, in original packaging with a valid receipt or account lookup.

Macy’s

For the holiday season, Macy’s is extending its return acceptance timeframe. Effective on purchases starting Oct. 5, most merchandise purchased at Macy’s or macys.com will be accepted for return until Jan. 31, 2022. Items purchased in a store must be returned to a store, while items purchased online can be returned by mail or to a store.

Best Buy

Best Buy has an extended holiday return and exchange period. Purchases made Oct. 18, through Jan. 2, 2022, have an extended return period through Jan. 16, 2022, excluding items purchased with a third-party contract (e.g., activatable devices [cell phones, cellular tablets, mobile hotspots, cellular wearables] and AppleCare monthly plans, etc.), and holiday products (e.g., artificial trees, lights, decorations, etc.).

Apple Store

Holiday return policy for items purchased at the Apple Online Store that are received between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25, may be returned through January 8, 2022. All other terms and conditions provided in the Apple Online Store Sales and Refunds Policy are still applicable with respect to such items purchased. All purchases made after Dec. 25, are subject to the Standard Return Policy.

Stores With No Holiday Return Period

Costco

The retailer doesn’t have a specific holiday returns policy, since they have a very open policy. The exceptions include:

Electronics: Returns must be done within 90 days. Warranty help is also available.

Diamonds: Any gems over 1 carat must be examined by a Costo gemologist before a refund is offered.

Special Orders: No refunds unless there is a warranty or specification failure issue.

More details can be found here.

Bloomingdale’s

You’ll have 90 days to return most Bloomingdale’s purchases for a refund, as long as your purchase is still in saleable condition. The final offer items must be returned within 30 days of the purchase date. Some departments, such as designer apparel dresses, have special return policies.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom says it handles returns on a case-by-case basis and applies refunds to the tender with which returned items were purchased. If we choose to provide a refund and no record of sale is available, we’ll ask for personal identification and a refund will be provided at the current price on a Nordstrom Gift Card.

Home Depot

Most new, unopened merchandise can be returned within 90 days of purchase unless noted in the return policy exceptions. Furniture, area rugs, gas-powered equipment and tractors, and generators must be returned within 30 days.

Lowe’s

Most new, unused merchandise can be refunded or exchanged with proof of purchase within 90 days of the original purchase date. Holiday Items must be returned on or before the day of the holiday (e.g., Christmas). Items purchased after the holiday are final sales, and no returns will be accepted.

