55 Super Bowl Deals You Don’t Want to Miss

The vibe around Super Bowl LV is a bit different this year. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there won’t be the big parties or huge gatherings in bars and restaurants that we’ve come to expect. But that doesn’t mean you and your immediate family can’t enjoy the food and festivities when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs meet on Feb. 7.

Check out these Super Bowl party ideas from restaurants across the country offering game-day freebies, specials and discounts on pizza, wings and more. Keep reading to find some ways to save on your favorite Super Bowl snacks.

Super Bowl LV Pizza Deals

Pizza is likely to be the star of the Super Bowl spread in any household gathering. Here’s where to get the best deals on pizza for your Super Bowl party, from national chains to local eateries:

Bertucci’s: The $49.99 Game Day Bundle features a pair of two-topping pizzas, 24 Calabrese wings and fresh-baked rolls.Locations are from New England to Virginia.

The $49.99 Game Day Bundle features a pair of two-topping pizzas, 24 Calabrese wings and fresh-baked rolls.Locations are from New England to Virginia. BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: For $64.95, take home a Brewhouse Homegating Pack. It includes a large deep-dish pizza, family-sized chips and dip, two shareable appetizers and 64 ounces of a non-alcoholic beverage.

For $64.95, take home a Brewhouse Homegating Pack. It includes a large deep-dish pizza, family-sized chips and dip, two shareable appetizers and 64 ounces of a non-alcoholic beverage. Buddy’s: Michigan-based Buddy’s has a coupon on its website for a family feast for $27.99: two eight-square two-topping pizzas and a medium salad.

Michigan-based Buddy’s has a coupon on its website for a family feast for $27.99: two eight-square two-topping pizzas and a medium salad. Big Mama’s & Papa’s Pizzeria: Get a 36-inch pizza that serves 15-20 people, plus a 2-liter soda, for $59.99. You’ll find the pizzeria at a number of locations in the Los Angeles area.

Get a 36-inch pizza that serves 15-20 people, plus a 2-liter soda, for $59.99. You’ll find the pizzeria at a number of locations in the Los Angeles area. Fresh Brothers: The Southern California chain is offering a medium 2-topping original crust pizza plus 20 wings. Use code GAMEDAY on its website .

The Southern California chain is offering a medium 2-topping original crust pizza plus 20 wings. Use code GAMEDAY on its website Godfather’s Pizza: Order two large one-topping pizzas for $26.

Order two large one-topping pizzas for $26. Grimaldi’s: The national chain, with locations in 11 states, has a meal deal for a hungry family: two 18-inch traditional cheese pizzas, one large salad and four fountain drinks for $40.

The national chain, with locations in 11 states, has a meal deal for a hungry family: two 18-inch traditional cheese pizzas, one large salad and four fountain drinks for $40. Hungry Howie’s Pizza: Get two one-topping pizzas for $5,99 each; must buy two.

Get two one-topping pizzas for $5,99 each; must buy two. Ledo Pizza: The Football Deal is $29.99 and consists of an 18-inch one-topping pizza, Italian salad and six jumbo wings.

Little Caesars: How about some bread with that pizza? Place your order online and enter FREECB for a free Crazy Bread with the purchase of any pizza

How about some bread with that pizza? Place your order online and enter FREECB for a free Crazy Bread with the purchase of any pizza Mannie & Bo’s Pizzeria: Watching the big game in the Denver area? Sign up for the Mannie & Bo’s rewards program for special deals and prices.

Watching the big game in the Denver area? Sign up for the Mannie & Bo’s rewards program for special deals and prices. Marco’s Pizza: Want some pizza without all that dough? Ohio-based Marco’s has the new pizza bowl: crustless pizza baked in a bowl with the restaurant’s original sauce, three fresh cheeses and a choice of four toppings for $7.99.

Want some pizza without all that dough? Ohio-based Marco’s has the new pizza bowl: crustless pizza baked in a bowl with the restaurant’s original sauce, three fresh cheeses and a choice of four toppings for $7.99. Papa John’s: For $16, bring home an Epic Stuffed Crust one-topping pizza plus Cheesesticks or your favorite bread on the side.

For $16, bring home an Epic Stuffed Crust one-topping pizza plus Cheesesticks or your favorite bread on the side. Papa Murphy’s: A special game deserves a special pizza. For a limited time, Papa Murphy’s is serving up the Alfredo Chicken, topped with chicken, mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella and parmesan with creamy alfredo sauce.

A special game deserves a special pizza. For a limited time, Papa Murphy’s is serving up the Alfredo Chicken, topped with chicken, mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella and parmesan with creamy alfredo sauce. Papa Gino’s Pizzeria: If you live in New England, try the $24.99 deal at Papa Ginos, which consists of an extra-large cheese pizza, chicken tenders and a small order of cheese breadsticks

If you live in New England, try the $24.99 deal at Papa Ginos, which consists of an extra-large cheese pizza, chicken tenders and a small order of cheese breadsticks Pizza Hut: The $10 Tastemaker is a large pizza with your choice of three toppings.

The $10 Tastemaker is a large pizza with your choice of three toppings. Pizzeria Da Marco: Get a Pizza Margherita for $6.95 during happy hour at this Bethesda, Maryland, restaurant.

Get a Pizza Margherita for $6.95 during happy hour at this Bethesda, Maryland, restaurant. Porky’s Pizzeria: For $38.99, get The Feast at this Southern California chain: an extra-large pizza with two toppings, salad, chicken wings or tenders, garlic or cinnamon knots and a 2-liter soda.

For $38.99, get The Feast at this Southern California chain: an extra-large pizza with two toppings, salad, chicken wings or tenders, garlic or cinnamon knots and a 2-liter soda. Red Baron: The frozen pizza manufacturer is offering 55 families the chance to win free pizza for a year to celebrate Super Bowl LV and the upcoming National Pizza Day. The instructions for entering the contest are on the Red Baron Instagram page.

Super Bowl LV Wing Deals

Chicken wings are classic football food, a favorite Super Bowl appetizer and one of the most popular game-day foods there is. This year, Americans are expected to eat a record 1.42 billion wings during Super Bowl weekend, according to the annual wing report from the National Chicken Council. Here are some of the best deals on chicken wings for this year’s Super Bowl:

Applebee’s: The national chain is offering 40 free wings with any purchase of $40 on Feb. 7 only. Enter code BIGGAME when you place your online order.

The national chain is offering 40 free wings with any purchase of $40 on Feb. 7 only. Enter code BIGGAME when you place your online order. Domino’s Pizza: B oneless or specialty wings are just $5.99 when you get two or more orders.

oneless or specialty wings are just $5.99 when you get two or more orders. Buffalo Wild Wings: If Super Bowl LV goes into overtime, the restaurant will give everyone who visits the restaurant on Feb. 22 (4-7 p.m. local time) a free order of boneless or traditional six-count chicken wings to all patrons. Available at participating restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

If Super Bowl LV goes into overtime, the restaurant will give everyone who visits the restaurant on Feb. 22 (4-7 p.m. local time) a free Donatos Pizza: Get an order of boneless or traditional wings for just $4.99 when you purchase a large pizza at regular price.

Get an order of boneless or traditional wings for just when you purchase a large pizza at regular price. Duffy’s Sport Grill: Pre-order the “Supper Bowl” Ultimate Party Pack, which includes 100 wings, four sides, some Duffy’s “swag” and an entry into a drawing for a 65-inch TV.

Fox & Hound: This should fill up your team. For $37.99, serve two pounds of boneless wings, two pounds of classic wings, a dozen celery sticks and your choice of a large fry plate or large garden salad.

This should fill up your team. For $37.99, serve two pounds of boneless wings, two pounds of classic wings, a dozen celery sticks and your choice of a large fry plate or large garden salad. Golden Flame Hot Wings: Enjoy 55 boneless or traditional wings, one large fry, and one 2-liter Pepsi product at the Colorado restaurant for $55.

Pizza Ranch: There’s more than pizza here. How about 12 pieces of chicken, Single Ranch wedges and a family vegetable for $26.99?

There’s more than pizza here. How about 12 pieces of chicken, Single Ranch wedges and a family vegetable for $26.99? Popeyes: Treat your family to the $24.99 14-piece chicken family meal, which includes two large sides and seven biscuits.

Treat your family to the $24.99 14-piece chicken family meal, which includes two large sides and seven biscuits. Wing Zone: Can’t decide between boneless and bone-in wings? Get the Super Bowl special, which is 30 of each for $55.

Can’t decide between boneless and bone-in wings? Get the Super Bowl special, which is 30 of each for $55. Wingstop: For just $16.99, get 25 boneless wings in up to three flavors, plus three dips.

Other Super Bowl LV Food Ideas

If you’re in the minority of folks who opt out of chicken wings and pizza, you can still save on delicious game-day snacks. Any food can be Super Bowl party food — as long as it’s tasty and served near a TV. Here are opportunities to save on other food and restaurants for Super Bowl LV:

Applebee’s: Get two entrees and an appetizer for just $22.

Get two entrees and an appetizer for just $22. Arby’s: Score five Classic Roast Beef sandwiches for $10.

Score five Classic Roast Beef sandwiches for $10. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: You can’t go wrong with burgers, and the slider family packs begin at $24.

You can’t go wrong with burgers, and the slider family packs begin at $24. Boston Market: Join the Rotisserie Rewards program for access to special deals. You’ll get a free individual meal when you sign up and make a $10 purchase.

Join the Rotisserie Rewards program for access to special deals. You’ll get a free individual meal when you sign up and make a $10 purchase. Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill: Ahead of the game, the New Jersey restaurant is offering 20% off takeout orders.

Ahead of the game, the New Jersey restaurant is offering 20% off takeout orders. Chili’s: Get an appetizer, two entrees and a dessert to share for just $25.

Get an appetizer, two entrees and a dessert to share for just $25. Church’s Chicken: Download their mobile app for coupons and exclusive mobile offers.

Download their mobile app for coupons and exclusive mobile offers. Dave & Buster’s: J oin the rewards program for free game play.

Denny’s: For a limited time, get $5 off of online orders of at least $20 by using code 5OFF20.

For a limited time, get $5 off of online orders of at least $20 by using code 5OFF20. Del Taco: Score two free tacos when you download the Del app.

Score two free tacos when you download the Del app. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Get two Meat Plates for $24, which include side dishes and rolls.

Get two Meat Plates for $24, which include side dishes and rolls. El Pollo Loco: Download the app for special deals and discounts through the Loco Rewards program.

Download the app for special deals and discounts through the program. Insomnia Cookies: Try the Commercial Break Snacker Pack, which has a cookie, brownie and ice cream assortment for $25.

Jersey Mike’s Subs: Join the MyMike’s rewards program for a free sub and drink on your birthday, plus other rewards.

Join the MyMike’s rewards program for a free sub and drink on your birthday, plus other rewards. Jimmy John’s: Earn a free sandwich after your first order with Freaky Fast Rewards.

Earn a free sandwich after your first order with Freaky Fast Rewards. Outback Steakhouse: Sign up for Dine Rewards to get 50 percent off every fourth meal at Outback Steakhouse and other participating restaurants.

Sign up for Dine Rewards to get 50 percent off every fourth meal at Outback Steakhouse and other participating restaurants. Panda Express Chinese Kitchen: Through Super Bowl Sunday, the restaurant is offering its $29 family meal with no delivery fee. Choose three entrees and two sides.

Through Super Bowl Sunday, the restaurant is offering its $29 family meal with no delivery fee. Choose three entrees and two sides. Red Lobster: Don’t miss the Big Game Bundles that come with four free cans of Pepsi.

Don’t miss the Red Robin: Save 15% on catering orders through Super Bowl Sunday by using promo code CATERING15.

Save 15% on catering orders through Super Bowl Sunday by using promo code CATERING15. Round Table Pizza: Sign up for the Royalty Reward program for special offers and freebies. Just be registering you’ll receive six free twists.

Sign up for the Royalty Reward program for special offers and freebies. Just be registering you’ll receive six free twists. Sonic: Football isn’t the only game in town. In honor of Puppy Bowl XVII, get a free large drunk or Sluh by ordering through the app and entering PUPPYBOWL code.

Football isn’t the only game in town. In honor of Puppy Bowl XVII, get a free large drunk or Sluh by ordering through the app and entering PUPPYBOWL code. Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: Land yourself a free appetizer when you sign up for their email club. The restaurant has locations in North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Land yourself a free appetizer when you sign up for their email club. The restaurant has locations in North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Wendy’s: Start the pregame festivities early with Wendy’s two for $4 breakfast sandwiches.

White Castle: Sign up for Craver Nation on the White Castle app and get a free combo.

Sign up for Craver Nation on the White Castle app and get a free combo. Zaxby’s: Join the Zax Fanz Club to get a free chicken sandwich and more perks.

Last updated: Feb. 5, 2021