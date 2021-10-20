Taco Bell To Dish Out Free Breakfast on Thursday in Celebration of Post-COVID Normalcy

Taco Bell will be celebrating the return of its breakfast menu by giving away one Toasted Breakfast Burrito at Taco Bell restaurants nationwide on Oct. 21 from 7 .m. to 11 a.m. local time while supplies last.

Taco Bell started serving breakfast in 2014; however, the menu was expanded in March 2020 days before the pandemic forced restaurants to close doors, reports CNN. The breakfast menu makes up 6% of the chain’s sales and is now returning to 7,000 locations.



— Taco Bell (@tacobell) Need a little help waking up? Text “WAKE UP” to 866-WakeUp3 to get a wake up call on 10/21 reminding you to get a FREE Toasted Breakfast Burrito from 7-11am.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 19, 2021

The Toasted Breakfast Burrito lineup includes the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito, Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito and Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito. The giveaway is limited to one per person and must be ordered in person at the counter or drive-thru. The Toasted Breakfast burrito normally sells between $1.29 to $2.89.

The fast-food restaurant chain also wants to make sure fans don’t miss out on this opportunity by offering a “Wake Up Call.” By texting “Wake Up” to 1-866-WAKEUP3, fans can sign up to receive a pre-recorded call from Taco Bell as a reminder to pick up a free breakfast burrito.

You can also visit the store locator for directions to the nearest restaurant and store hours.

