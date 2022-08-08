7 Ways Online Grocery Shopping Can Be More Cost-Efficient

Two everyday necessities hit hardest by inflation costs are groceries and gas. As many look for ways to save a buck in these difficult financial times, online grocery shopping has become a lucrative option.

Learn: Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts

Find: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

The first — and most obvious — benefit of shopping online is it allows you to stay home and save on gasoline. Plus, there’s the added convenience of shopping online, which you can do at any time of day and make as many extra “trips” to the virtual store as you need without hassle.

Though online grocery shopping has been possible for years, the pandemic compounded its everyday use. According to the U.S. Census, online grocery shopping increased more than 10% from 2019 to 2020, contributing to the 43% increase (or $244.2 billion) in e-commerce sales in that same time period.

Even as COVID restrictions dissipate, the many benefits of online grocery shopping won’t. Here are seven ways online shopping hasn’t exhausted its use when it comes to savings.